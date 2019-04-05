DWWA judge profile: Maria Antonia Fernandez-Daza

Maria Antonia Fernandez-Daza is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
Maria Antonia Fernandez-Daza
Maria Antonia Fernandez-Daza is a Madrid-based consultant specialising in developing strategies for the internationalisation of Spanish wine companies. Since starting in the industry 25 years ago, Fernandez-Daza has witnessed significant changes in the Spanish wine trade in her numerous roles as winemaker, wine buyer, export manager as well as with her work for ICEX and the Consejo Regulador of Rioja.
A favourite part of her business is co-ordinating wine tours throughout Spain, and she also lectures on wine and is a regular panel taster for Planeta Vino magazine. Fernandez-Daza holds a MSc in Viticulture & Oenology and the Diplôme Universitaire d’Aptitude à la Dégustation des vins (DUAD) from Bordeaux.
