DWWA judge profile: Mattia Tabacco

Mattia Tabacco is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Mattia Tabacco

Mattia Tabacco is head buyer at Élevage Wines, where he specialises in fine-wine selection, producer relationships, collector advisory, and market strategy. Drawing on a broad background spanning gastronomy, hospitality, trading, and fine wine, he applies his extensive international network to identify and introduce some of the most exciting emerging producers to the UK market.

Mattia works closely with Élevage producers on brand development, market positioning, and distribution, while also leading targeted campaigns for mature and rare wines. Over the past five years, he has purchased more than US$100 million worth of fine wine through auctions and the secondary market, establishing himself as a recognised expert in the world’s finest and rarest wines.

He joins Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

Follow Mattia on Instagram, and stay up to date via his website

