DWWA judge profile: Panos Kakaviatos

Panos Kakaviatos is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Panos Kakaviatos

Panos Kakaviatos has been a published wine writer since 2001, writing in internationally recognized media including Decanter, but also Harpers Wine & Spirit, Meiningers Wine Business International and The World of Fine Wine.

His writing ability was developed as a news agency reporter, primarily with the Associated Press. He has a particular interest in Bordeaux and has taken part each year in the en primeur barrel tastings there since the 2003 vintage.

Panos enjoys organising educational wine tasting dinners in Europe and in the United States, and he judges in international wine competitions, from Shanghai to London. He offers cellar consulting and organises wine tours for individuals.

Based in Strasbourg, France, Panos also works as a spokesperson and media relations manager for the European human rights organisation, the Council of Europe.

Panos runs his own wine website called wine-chronicles.com – widely viewed in Europe and the United States.