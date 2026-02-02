DWWA judge profile: Sara Matos

Sara Matos is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sara Matos

Sara Matos is a wine professional, educator and producer with international experience across winemaking, education, and tasting. She holds a postgraduate qualification in Enology and has worked as Manager for Luís Pato Wines, with additional harvest experience at Mac Forbes in the Yarra Valley.

A certified WSET wine educator, Sara is also a certified Port and Madeira educator and the founder of The Wine House. She is a scholarship recipient of the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation and a regular taster for Revista de Vinhos.

In addition, Sara is co-founder of the Defio Wine brand and co-organiser of Glu Flu – Wine Festival, reflecting her commitment to both wine production and the promotion of wine culture.

She joins Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

Follow Sara on Instagram.

Find out more about Sara’s work on her website.

