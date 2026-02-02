DWWA judge profile: Sara Underdown

Sara Underdown is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sara Underdown is an Australia-based Champagne specialist and wine communicator, recognised as a leading voice on the region internationally. She is the founder of VINE & BUBBLE, a Champagne-focused media, luxury events, and travel platform dedicated to connecting wine lovers with the world of Champagne through education, storytelling, and bespoke experiences.

Sara works closely with Champagne houses, PR agencies, importers, hospitality venues, and luxury brands, delivering education, media, events, and experiential programmes. A Dame Chevalier of L’Ordre des Côteaux de Champagne, she has received multiple international accolades, including recognition from the Vin de Champagne Awards, Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards, IWSC Wine Communicator Awards, 67 Pall Mall Wine Communicator Awards, and the Born Digital Wine Awards. She is also the official Star Wine List Ambassador for the Champagne region and South Australia.

A regular contributor to leading international and domestic drinks publications, Sara launched the VINE & BUBBLE Podcast in 2023 and travels frequently to Champagne, working closely with cellar masters and industry figures to bring the stories behind the region’s finest wines to a global audience.

Sara joins Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

