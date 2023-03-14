DWWA judge profile: Susan Hulme MW

Susan Hulme MW is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Susan Hulme MW

Having lived and worked in Italy for a few years in her early career, Susan Hulme MW specialises in writing about Italian wine for Decanter and other publications.

She has been heavily involved in wine education, teaching all WSET levels and running second year course days for Master of Wine students, as well as presenting wine at trade and consumer events.

Susan became a Master of Wine in 2005, winning the Madame Bollinger Tasting Medal for the best practical exam.

She was chairman of the Association of Wine Educators (AWE) from 2005-2008 and edited their newsletter for 12 years.

Susan was first a DWWA judge in 2014.

See more judges for 2023 DWWA.