DWWA judge profile: Will Hill

Will Hill is a judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Will Hill is a wine buyer recognised for his expertise in wines from lesser-known regions and indigenous grape varieties. After more than a decade of hospitality experience around the world, he moved to London in 2016 and has since worked in wine buying roles across the UK trade.

He is currently a wine buyer at Ocado Retail. Previously, he was managing director of Novel Wines, a specialist importer focused on Central and Eastern European wines, where he built and curated regionally driven portfolios.

He has been a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards since 2022.

