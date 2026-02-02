{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YWFhZTdkMjEzZmExZTNlOWY4NjI1YWRlZDJlYmNmOTA1ZTAzY2ZiNzcyYzJkMDU1ZjVjNzA3Yzg4NWE5M2E2Mw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: Will Hill

Shivani Tomar Shivani Tomar

Will Hill is a judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Will Hill

Will Hill is a wine buyer recognised for his expertise in wines from lesser-known regions and indigenous grape varieties. After more than a decade of hospitality experience around the world, he moved to London in 2016 and has since worked in wine buying roles across the UK trade.

He is currently a wine buyer at Ocado Retail. Previously, he was managing director of Novel Wines, a specialist importer focused on Central and Eastern European wines, where he built and curated regionally driven portfolios.

He has been a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards since 2022.

Follow Will on Instagram.

See more judges for the 2026 DWWA.

Latest Wine News