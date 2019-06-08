Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter

11am – 5pm
Saturday 8 June 2019

Venue: The Landmark Hotel, London NW1

Join Decanter and many of Bordeaux’s most iconic producers for Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounter set in the elegant surroundings of The Landmark Hotel, London.

Spend an entire day tasting the very best examples of wines from Bordeaux. Each Château will be bringing vintages from 2009, 2010 and 2015 for you to taste and compare. Bordeaux is the epicentre of fine wine and this Encounter will be a truly memorable experience for wine lovers.

Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, where you will have the chance to walk around, meet the winemakers in person and sample top Bordeaux wines.

Grand Tasting

Fine Wine Encounter

A walk around tasting
from 11am - 5pm
Tickets only £70

Full access to the Grand Tasting rooms - your chance to meet more than 60 of the Bordeaux's greatest producers

Click here for more information

Masterclasses

pichon baron wines poured dfwe 2017

Learn from the experts at Decanter's world-class 90 minute tutored tastings

Masterclass tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited

Click here for more information

Buy your tickets