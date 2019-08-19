DAWA judge profile: Chris So

Chris So, from winelist.hk, a wine media, education, and consultancy company in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Chris So

Chris So runs winelist.hk, a wine media, education and consultancy company based in Hong Kong. He is also a WSET Certified Educator and consultant for the on and off trade. He holds the WSET Diploma and has been teaching wine and spirits at the Hong Kong University Space since 2010. In addition, Chris judges at competitions for wine, sake, spirits, beer and coffee.

Chris So has a passion for spirits and coffee, becoming the Hong Kong Champion in the 2018 Coffee in Good Spirits Competition. He also coaches the Hong Kong University Space Wine Team which recently won the 2019 Left Bank Bordeaux Cup, the first ever win for an Asian team. Chris is studying for the Master of Wine, and is focusing on the final research paper stage of the examination process.