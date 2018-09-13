DAWA judge profile: Corinne Mui

Corinne Mui, WSET educator and member of the Institute of Wines & Spirits, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Corinne Mui

Corinne Mui is the COO & Senior wine educator of AWSEC. She is a member of the Institute of Wines & Spirits (UK) and runs HK’s only centre offering WSET courses up to and including Diploma level.

She is an accredited educator for WSET, A+ Australian Wine School, Barossa Wine School, Chile Wine Academy, Bordeaux Wine School (CIVB), New Zealand Wine School, Sud de France Master Level Programme, Spanish Wine Academy, Rioja Wine Academy and the Sake Sommelier Association.

She is also the official wine ambassador for various wine countries and conducts regular training to the F&B industry and media in Asia. Corinne has judged at many wine shows in Australia, Europe, China & Hong Kong.