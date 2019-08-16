DAWA judge profile: Mathieu Gaignon

With a wealth of experience in Michelin starred hospitality and some of the world's most famous restaurants, Mathieu Gaignon is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Mathieu Gaignon has over twenty years’ experience as head sommelier and restaurant manager at some of the world’s most famous restaurants, including the 3-Michelin-Star Joël Robuchon au Dôme in Macau and Gordon Ramsay’s 3-Michelin Star restaurant Hospital Road in London. He completed the prestigious Mention Complémentaire de Sommellerie in France in 1999, and was selected as Assistant Head Sommelier for Gordon Ramsay’s Hospital Road, where he was mentored by world-renowned Master Sommelier Ronan Sayburn MS. He has since worked with 2-Michelin star chef Eric Chavot at the Capital Hotel, 2-Michelin star chef Marcus Wareing at the Berkeley, and successfully opened two restaurants for the Connaught Hotel, one for Angela Hartnett and one with Hélène Darroze, helping these chefs create and maintain an extensive wine list also overlooking service standards to bring them both a Michelin Star after opening. Mathieu moved to Macau with Joël Robuchon Restaurant au Dôme at the Grand Lisboa Hotel and then worked with City of Dreams, as Food and Beverage Manager and Director of Wine. He is currently Beverage Director at The Seasons, MUST Training Restaurant and the Macau University of Science and Technology, as well as the Deputy Director of the Wine Culture Association.

Mathieu has previously judged at Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge in 2013 and 2015.