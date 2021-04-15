Introduced in Argentina in 1853, Argentinean Malbec has grown to become a consumer favourite – and for good reason. As a varietal wine, Malbec is deep purple and often produced to be approachable in youth.

It can be fruit-forward, showing ripe red and dark fruits such as plum and black cherry with spices and floral notes on the nose. With oak ageing chocolate and vanilla can also be present. As a blend, supporting grapes can offer an extra dimension, as evidenced below by the many top-scoring blends from the Decanter World Wine Awards. Scroll down to see the top scoring Malbec and Malbec blends from DWWA 2020 and tasting notes Requiring a minimum of 97 points, the Platinum medal winners from the 2020 competition make up just 1.08% of all wines tasted, with Argentina securing 10 awards in this category – nine of these Malbec or Malbec-dominant blends. With the 11th anniversary of Malbec World Day this 17 April, we highlight these plus a selection of Gold medal winners, all 95+ points, for you to discover.

What will you be toasting Malbec World Day with? Share with us on social media @Decanter and @DecanterAwards.

15 award-winning Malbec & Malbec blends to try

Amalaya, Malbec, Calchaquíes, Salta 2019

Platinum, 97 points

85% Malbec, 10% Tannat, 5% Petit Verdot

Perfumed attractive nose with layers of spice, crunchy strawberries, ripe red plums and fresh violets. Vibrant on the palate with a lovely freshness in harmony with a dense chocolatey character, ending in an elegant spicy finish.

Bodega Luigi Bosca, Finca Los Nobles Malbec-Verdot, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2018

Platinum, 97 points

95% Malbec, 5% Petit Verdot

Lovely and complex floral fragrance with nuances of pink pepper, spices, balsamic, lavender and toasty aromas. Lively in the palate with quite bright fresh, yet concentrated, fruit expression. Intriguing, smart and accomplished wine.

Chakana, Ayni Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza 2018

Platinum, 97 points

100% Malbec

Very perfumed floral nuances scented with some fresh herbaceous notes, slightly tangy mineral nose too. Lovely freshness and chalky tannins, nice follow through and well-textured. Great fruit purity, attractive use of oak.

Escorihuela Gascón, The President’s Blend Malbec-Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah, El Cepillo, San Carlos, Mendoza 2018

Platinum, 97 points

85% Malbec, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Syrah

Pretty blue fruit notes with intriguing herbs, lavender and thyme over crunchy peppery raspberry undertones. Open and expressive with plenty of character, with a beautiful velvety texture and well-judged oak use.

Pascual Toso, Magdalena, Barrancas, Maipu, Mendoza 2017

Platinum, 97 points

73% Malbec, 27% Cabernet Sauvignon

Stunning cassis, fruit cake, cacao and gentle vanilla aromas. On the palate, it is intense, with ripe black fruit, restrained spice and well-integrated oak; overall length and balance can’t be faulted. Very impressive.

Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2018

Platinum, 97 points

100% Malbec

Fresh and fragrant nose of lavender, balsamic, plums, thyme, black pepper and sweet black cherries. Nice crunchy graphite texture, with a lovely core of fruit concentration supported by a lively acidity. Smart and delicious.

Trivento, Gaudeo Single Vineyard Malbec, Tunuyán, Mendoza 2018

Platinum, 97 points

100% Malbec

Subtle and seductive fragrance of licorice, cassis, and vibrant red fruits of the forest. On the palate it exudes refinement and finesse. Rich and plush, with velvety tannins and a bright fresh finish.

Viñalba, Reserve Malbec-Touriga Nacional, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2019

Platinum, 97 poins

80% Malbec, 20% Touriga Nacional

Aromas are vibrant, lively with an attractive scent of blackberry, citrus peel, rich coffee and mocha notes along with hints of thyme. Refreshing with wonderful purity of fruit, refined tannins and long finish.

Argento, Single Block, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2017

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Intense and floral nose of rose petals with spicy scents and lots of juicy black fruit. Voluminous wine, lovely layered concentration of ripe fruit, delicious.

Argento, Single Vineyard Organic Malbec, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2018

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Pungent, slightly smoky nose, with ripe blackberry fruit. Strong smoky characters with fresh and very pure fruit, well judged use of oak.

BenMarco, Plata Special Edition Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Quite spicy nose with warm black currant and plum fruit aromas over earthy mineral undertones. Very plush and sappy, smooth with freshness and fruit intensity.

Colomé, Auténtico Malbec, Calchaquíes, Salta 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

High toned fruit on the nose with notes of ripe blueberry and bramble over meaty and savoury undertones. Fleshy on palate with interesting and appealing meaty character.

Doña Paula, Alluvia Parcel Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2017

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Subtle and elegant nose of fresh plums and crunchy red berries framed by perfumed floral notes. Nervous and electric palate, fresh and pure.

Finca El Origen, Reserva Malbec, Los Chacayes, Tunuyán, Mendoza 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Aromas are intense with notes of lively red fruits, red apples, floral, herbs and spices. Lovely crunchy fruit underpinned by fresh acidity. Refined, fine grained and sophisticated.

La Luz, Callejón del Crimen Gran Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2017

Gold, 95 points

100% Malbec

Subtle nose of smoke and elegant oak along with some ripe fruit with fresh plums. Plenty of mineral layers on the palate, lovely freshness and elegance.

Go to DWWA homepage