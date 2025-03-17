Meet the judges: Q&A with Almudena Alberca MW

Almudena Alberca MW is an agricultural engineering graduate who later earned a degree in oenology and a Master’s in viticulture. She began her winemaking career with her first harvest in New Zealand before returning to her native Castilla y León, where she worked at boutique wineries in Toro and Ribera del Duero. Almudena also worked as the Spanish specialist for importer AvivaVino in New York, selecting and blending wines for the American market.

She spent nine years as Technical Director at Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos and was a member of the Board of Directors, overseeing 400 hectares of vineyards and five wineries across Northern Spain.

Almudena is the first Spanish woman to achieve the Master of Wine title and she is a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOCV), a prestigious Spanish wine organization that honours individuals who have made significant contributions to the wine industry, with membership considered an exclusive recognition of expertise and influence.

Almudena is Regional Co-chair for Spain at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), where her expertise helps recognize and celebrate outstanding wines from around the world. We caught up with her to hear more about her journey, insights, and advice for those entering the competition.

Tell us about yourself. What does a typical day look like?

My time is divided between multiple activities, primarily in wine education, tastings, and organising wine events. I also collaborate on technical projects with PI Concept in sustainability, work with Oeno on fine wine and whiskey investments, and engage with Cork Supply in the world of natural cork. A big part of my work involves connecting people across different areas of the wine industry.

What sparked your interest in wine?

The dynamics of the wine business drew me in. It’s an industry that is constantly evolving, with endless opportunities to learn, travel, and meet people from all over the world. I also love the connection between wine and gastronomy—it’s a passion that has stayed with me throughout my career.

What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned in the wine industry so far?

To stay humble. Even with extensive knowledge or a prestigious qualification like Master of Wine, we must remember that our role is ultimately to bring pleasure to people through wine. Unlike other scientific fields like healthcare or artificial intelligence, we are not changing the world in the same way, but we are contributing to cultural and sensory experiences that bring people together.

Which wine-producing region or varieties would you encourage people to explore more of?

Castilla y León is full of surprises when it comes to diversity and quality. There is an incredible range of indigenous grape varieties across the region that deserve more attention. It’s a fascinating place to explore for anyone interested in discovering new wines.

What do you find exciting in the wine world right now?

I’m particularly excited about wines from very cool climate regions. I love Ontario and Oregon for their unique expressions, but I’m also still deeply passionate about classic wine regions. Every time I plan a trip to Bordeaux or Italy, I get excited all over again!

What are your favourite Spanish vintages and why?

My favourites are 2021 and 2010—both cooler years with longer ripening periods, which resulted in exceptionally well-balanced wines with deep flavour, long length, and great ageing potential. I also think 2019 and 2015 are looking fantastic at the moment.

What’s an interesting fact about wines from Spain?

Spain’s wines benefit from an incredible combination of high-quality soils, diverse climates, and, most importantly, the passionate and dedicated people behind them. This human factor, along with our rich terroir, makes Spanish wines truly special.

What advice do you have for DWWA entrants that don’t win a medal?

The competition is extremely fair, and quality is always recognised by the tasters. The standard of wines improves every year, so my advice is to stay focused on quality and refining your style. Keep going!

And what advice do you have for those who do?

The same advice applies—keep striving for excellence in quality. Consistency and dedication are key to long-term success in the wine industry.

