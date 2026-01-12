Shiraz story: Uncovering Australia’s top regional signatures

Australian winemakers’ prowess with Shiraz lit up the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) in 2025, and underlined the enticing diversity of premium styles to be explored.

Brilliant Shiraz wines span many growing regions, from the heartlands of McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley in South Australia to the cooler-climate Yarra Valley in Victoria.

Individual sites and old-vine plots add nuance, enabling winemakers to weave a tapestry of subtly diverging styles around this grape variety, which goes by the name of Syrah in France’s Rhône region and elsewhere.

Top Australian Shiraz wines balance richness with elegance and poise. Many display a core of luscious fruit, from blackberry to plum and some red berry notes, which can be complemented to varying degrees by spicy, earthy and mocha-esque tones, along with extra savoury elements.

Well integrated tannins meet a freshening lift of acidity in the best wines, which promise to develop even greater complexity with long-term ageing. Australian Shiraz wines also offer mouth watering options for the table, from comforting, hearty stews on a deep midwinter evening to delicious barbecued fare.

DWWA’s rigorous judging process, underpinned by leading experts in their field, gives wine lovers a perfect platform from which to explore Australia’s Shiraz landscape.

Best in Show

Barossa Old Vine Co, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

pinnacledrinks.com.au

The magnetic appeal of Barossa Shiraz has made it a favourite down the years for the DWWA Best in Show selection. This darkly coloured 2022 seduced our judges with its languid but alluring aromatic wealth, depth of flavour, structural seriousness and the softness of its balance – all very different from the opulent and sometimes over-showy examples most wine lovers will remember. Aromas here (while oaked) suggest underbrush and dry grasses as well as sweet baked plums. The palate is rich, opulent, just a little salty as well as softly fruity; gentle, plump fruit tannins shape that fruit to a greater extent than the admirably understated acidity. You sense as little interference as possible from vineyard to bottle – and this vineyard clearly has much to offer. Alcohol 14.5%

Trentham Estate, Reserve Shiraz, Heathcote, Victoria 2023



Best in Show, 97 points

£19.50-£20.50 Frontier Fine Wines, The Vinorium

Remarkably, out of the 30 Australian reds in the DWWA Best in Show selection over the last decade, this is the first to have come from Victoria. It’s very lively in aroma, with lots of red fruits in peppery, spicy style. On the palate, it’s boisterous and fresh, softly balanced and very pure-fruited. Intriguingly, the spice seems to pull back once the wine is in the mouth; with the warmth of the tongue compelling floral notes emerge. Grace, charm, poise and freshness, with a gratifyingly discreet tannin-acid balance: the craftsmanship conveys a strong sense of natural articulation and an unforced celebration of outstanding raw materials. Congratulations to Victoria and to Heathcote, and well done, too, to the team behind this deft and satisfying wine. Alc 14.5%

Western Australia

Cape Mentelle, Heritage Shiraz, Margaret River 2023



Platinum, 97 points

POA £ Bancroft Wines

Opulent blueberry, black cherry and damson aromas with nuances of violets over plush oak and smatterings of coconut and spice. Assertive and compelling, with finely woven tannins and embracing acidity. Alc 14.1%

South Australia

Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale 2023



Platinum, 97 points

heirloomvineyards.com.au

Sumptuous blackberry, raspberry and bramble fruit aromas merge into the palate and linger over the smooth texture. Fulsome and rich style with lashings of tannin and spicy oak. Hedonistic and lengthy. Alc 14.5%

John Duval Wines, Eligo Shiraz, Barossa 2021



Gold, 96 points

£70 Liberty Wines

Hugely concentrated, with tiers of prune, plum and raspberry jam shrouded in finely toasted oak and a delectably textured crunch of blueberries lining the palate. Alc 14.5%

Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley 2022



Gold, 96 points

POA £ ABS Wine Agencies

An explosion of blackberries, crushed violets, green leafy herbs and plum cake unfurls over a glossy texture and silky tannins, then a supple mocha note to end. Alc 14.5%

Dandelion Vineyards, Firehawk Shiraz, McLaren Vale 2022



Gold, 95 points

dandelionvineyards.com.au

Brooding and sultry with an intensity of plum, mulberry, blackberry and spiced fruit cake. Full-bodied and generous with pleasing tannins, a meaty texture and violet-sweet finish. Alc 14.5%

Monteperle, Reserve Shiraz, Barossa Valley 2022



Gold, 95 points

monteperle.com.au

A wine of phenomenal texture, with brooding, savoury bresaola notes offset by waves of ripe cherry, crushed red florals and chocolate. Lustrous and impressively long. Alc 15.2%

Berton Vineyard, Reserve Shiraz, Barossa 2021



Silver, 94 points

£16-£19.50 Corking Wines, Fintry Wines, Hallgarten Wines, Shelved Wine, Strictly Wine, The Fine Wine Co, The Good Spirits Co, Wine Poole, Wine Republic

Concentrated cassis, sweet vanilla; notes of pepper and crushed violets. Silky, fresh and characterful. Alc 14.5%

Hardys, Tintara Shiraz, McLaren Vale 2022



Silver, 94 points

£14.50 Vinarchy

The nose shows aromas of blue fruits with touches of black olive and dark spices. Fleshy and elegant on the palate. Alc 14%

Victoria

Centare Vineyard, Old Block Shiraz, Yarra Valley 2022



Gold, 95 points

centarevineyard.com

Pristine varietal aromas of blue fruit and black olive tapenade on a bed of sweet spice, with a soft, supple palate and lovely herbal lift on the finish. Alc 13.8%

Barmah Park, Cape Schanck Reserve Shiraz, Heathcote 2022



Silver, 94 points

barmahparkwines.com.au

Bramble and black cherry aromas seasoned by subtle new oak nuances. Robust on the palate, with rounded tannins. Alc 15.5%

De Bortoli, The Estate Vineyard Shiraz, Yarra Valley 2024



Silver, 94 points

debortoli.com.au

Stony nose with aromas of violets, black and red fruits, and savoury undertones. Chalky and mineral, with soft tannins. Alc 13.8%

New South Wales

Tyrrell’s, Winemaker’s Selection Vat 9 Shiraz, Hunter Valley 2023



Gold, 95 points

£55 John E Fells, US$80 Broadbent Selections

Evocative dark berries, violet perfume and peppery spice bustle over strident tannins and lifted acidity. Full-on style with a mouthfilling texture and length. Alc 13.5%

