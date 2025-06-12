Decanter’s Dream Destination: Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, South Australia

This is Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island – mark 2. The original and much-loved lodge was lost in bushfires which destroyed almost half of the island in 2019. Owners James and Hayley Baillie knew they had to rebuild. SOL, as it is affectionately known, literally rose from the ashes. And it’s even better than before.

Understated elegance

Built along the sloping cliffs of Kangaroo Island’s southwest coast, SOL overlooks stunning Hanson Bay. All 25 suites face the wild Southern Ocean as it pounds the coastline. They are spacious, elegant and understated. Architect Max Pritchard has made sure they stand out for all the right reasons – number one being that they don’t stand out. They almost blend into the regenerated coastal scrub. Colours and materials are natural, the added curves, soft. It feels like they ‘belong’ in the dunes. Design touches include artist Llewlyn Ash’s touching display of tiny remnants from the original lodge, foraged from the ashes.

The suites are tranquil havens, stocked with more wine choices and local treats like spirits, cheese and chocolates. A glass of The Islander Estate Pétiyante bubbles in the bath overlooking the bay is bliss.

A wine-tasting extravaganza

When the cellar doors open at Southern Ocean Lodge, it’s like the gates have opened to the Colosseum – and the arena is full of wine.

There are two amphitheatres showcasing 1,200 bottles of South Australian wine and 220 labels on offer to guests staying at the lodge. It’s a lot to take in with one look so repeat visits are recommended.

What you experience is a wine-tasting extravaganza and a virtual tour around the best wine regions of the State. You might have heard about Barossa Valley Shiraz, Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale Grenache, Clare Valley Riesling and cool climate Pinots from the Adelaide Hills. Now is your chance to taste them all – in one luxurious location.

And there’s more to enjoy – a day spa, hot tub, infinity pool and the Great Room and dining room where hospitality steps up another notch. Dining is a local affair. Executive chef Tom Saliba sources island produce like King George whiting, marron and barramundi and KI herbs grown by local high school students, for the daily changing menu. Matched wines such as Lloyd Brothers Picpoul and MMAD Chenin Blanc are also on the menu but the cellar and fridge are always open for alternatives.

If you need help selecting, these are the two reds most popular with guests: Samuel’s Gorge Grenache from McLaren Vale and Coonawarra’s Penley Estate Steyning Cabernet Sauvignon. The top 2 whites: Eden Valley’s Yalumba Virgilius Viognier and Poonawatta Valley of Eden off-dry Riesling. There’s also the (extra) cellarmaster’s list with iconic wines such as Henschke Hill of Grace, Hentley Farm Clos Otto, and the only South Australian deviation – Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchill Champagne.

Wildlife and wilderness

It’s hard to drag yourself away from the lodge but Kangaroo Island’s wildlife and wilderness are just as irresistible, and signature tours are included in this all-inclusive stay. Remarkable Rocks, Admiral’s Arch, Seal Bay and Kelly Hill Caves are the stars for dramatic geology and wildlife encounters and a sunset stroll among koalas and kangaroos will cross off those must-see moments.

SOL also offers up wines from Kangaroo Island itself. Once tasting them piques your interest, there are five wineries worth closer inspection – The Islander Estate, False Cape Wines, Dudley Wines, Springs Road and Bay of Shoals. A bespoke private tour with Kangaroo Island Touring Company can be arranged through the concierge. It’s a great way to see the island in style, perhaps meet the winemakers, and learn how the landscape and climate shapes the wine.

For more information, see the Southern Ocean Lodge website.

Related articles