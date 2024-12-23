Decanter’s Dream Destination: Clos Apalta Residence, Chile

The seemingly endless drive down the driveway opens up to the expansive Clos Apalta vineyard, from which the eponymous flagship wine gets its name. It sits adjacent to its architecturally significant gravity flow winery that has graced the pages of countless magazines. And just above the vineyard, dotted about the steep mountainside are 10 ultra-spacious casitas and villas – the hallmark of the Clos Apalta experience.

Luxury lodgings

The four original casitas set the standard for luxury accommodation in the area, featuring large Balinese-style lodgings with local woods and other natural materials, shrouded by trees and wraparound verandas that allow for the utmost privacy. At the end of last year, six new villas were added.

Founded by Alexandra Marnier Lapostolle (yes, that Marnier), the 10 luxury lodgings are each large enough to accommodate entire families, and offer the utmost privacy.

Each villa or casita is named for one of the grape varieties grown in the vineyard, and a favourite is Sauvignon Blanc. Located mid-slope above the centre of the vineyard, it’s clad with floor-to-ceiling windows offering nearly 180º views that bring the outside in, and 148m² of living space. You’ll feel as if you’re living in the most opulent treehouse you’ve ever seen. The formal living room, with wood-panelled walls and millwork, is set off with its own door separating it from the rest of the villa. The bathroom is another story. Think: Turkish hammam with stone-tiled shower, and extra deep, stone soaking tub overlooking the nature reserve, where you can spot some of the local wildlife through the giant picture windows. Plush linens, bathrobes and luxe L’Occitane bath products add to the experience – and just outside the bathroom is your own personal plunge pool with lounge recliners.

A focus on local cuisine

The architecture and design of the Clos Apalta Residence has always been the initial draw, but from the beginning, the totality of the hospitality experience has been the focus, so the gastronomy programme is exactly what you’d expect from a member of the Relais & Châteaux group. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Leonel Diaz and most of the ingredients come from what’s grown on or can be sourced from very near to the property – hyperlocal cuisine – highlighting the flavourful tastes of Chile.

An expansive on-site garden supplies the kitchen with fresh veggies and herbs as well as flora that might be used as a garnish or complement to your dishes. The cuisine is colourful, flavourful, artfully prepared and Michelin level in every sense (the Michelin Guide doesn’t yet extend to Chile). Of course, none of this would matter if the wines were an afterthought. But as this is Clos Apalta, you can expect to taste some of the finest vintages and rarest of the Lapostolle portfolio served alongside your meals. And though lunch and dinner are served in the on-site restaurant, the extravagant breakfasts can be enjoyed in the comforts of your villa or casita if you so choose.

Activities aplenty

With lush environs and too-good-to-be-true views, it’s easy to think that wine, food and sleep are the only indulgences available to you, but that is far from the case. Taking part in a Pisco Sour masterclass, using Lapostolle Silver double distilled pisco, is certainly a treat. Cooking classes, horseback riding and guided hikes are also de rigueur.

There are tours of the winery itself, too, which is a kind of architectural feat that you don’t want to miss – you may even run into technical director Andrea León. But one of the best activities of all is stargazing: Chile has some of the clearest skies in the world so astronomy is taken seriously. Atop the roof of the iconic winery is a powerful telescope that is fitting to an end to a perfect evening, staring off into the galaxy, where you’ll likely wonder how you even got here in the first place.

For more information, visit the Clos Apalta website.

