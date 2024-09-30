Decanter’s Dream Destination: Villa Korta Katarina, Dalmatia, Croatia

Originally built as a luxury hotel in the 1940s, this stately villa overlooking the Adriatic Sea sits on the picturesque Dalmatian coast, just outside the town of Orebić, on the Pelješac peninsula. American philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson purchased the property after helping to rebuild Croatia in the post-war period. The property is a Relais & Châteaux member.

The Andersons spent nearly a decade transforming this historic villa into a haven of luxury. Reopened in December 2018, it now offers eight exclusive suites, each a masterpiece of design by Marie Meko. These suites, with their own distinct character, offer breathtaking views of the Adriatic, blending the charm of antique furnishings with the convenience of modern technology.

For those seeking relaxation, an infinity pool and hot tub, perched on the rocky Adriatic shore offer a serene escape. Korta Katarina also provides a range of indulgent spa treatments. To complete the experience, each night of your stay includes a delectable meal with perfectly paired wines. Beyond the villa, Korta Katarina operates vineyards and a boutique winery, seamlessly blending luxury and nature.

A well-pointed fitness centre, hot tub, sauna and steam room are tucked into the villa’s ground floor to prioritise guests’ healthy routines.

In addition to the villa during the summer’s high season, you may inquire about booking the Katherine, a luxury motor yacht. Katharine is a 61.3m CRN classic traditional style yacht with a canoe stern and luxury amenities aplenty; this luxurious sea-faring accommodation can hold up to 12 guests in six staterooms.

Backed up to the villa’s property line is a working vineyard planted entirely to the indigenous variety Plavac Mali. Adjacent to the luxury villa is a working winery with a tasting room, production facilities, and a full barrel room.

The wines made at the Korta Katarina winery are no mere vanity project – it produces some of the best Plavac Mali (the principal red wine grape grown along the coast) in Dalmatia. Its Reuben’s Private Reserve is a wine with plenty of age; the current release, 2013, was awarded a Gold medal at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards. The house wines are exquisite, with Ante Cibilić, one of the top young winemakers in the region, in charge of production.

The villa staff will make personal reservations for interested guests with winemakers throughout the region. Just minutes down the road in Orebić, a ferry takes wine lovers to the island of Korčula, one of Dalmatia’s most important wine-growing focal points. Korčula is home to dozens of wineries and vineyards, many perched just above the sea. Two indigenous white grapes originated here and are perhaps the rarest in Dalmatia; Grk only grows on the east end of the island of Korčula, around the town of Lumbarda.

In the charming walled 13th-century town of Korčula, history abounds. Locals claim this was the birthplace of Marco Polo. Some of Croatia’s top restaurants, including the Michelin star LD restaurant, are tucked into the old and winding cobbled streets and the broad pedestrian boulevard that circles the city.

For more information and to book see the villa’s website.

