Bridget Jones fever boosts Chardonnay sales

Bridget Jones, the hapless heroine played by Renée Zellweger, is often found clutching a large goblet of Chardonnay throughout her exploits on the big screen.

Her latest escapade, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, broke box office records after it was released last month.

The film raked in £11.8m in its first four days, marking the best opening for a rom-com in UK history and breaking the previous record of £10m, which was set by Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason back in 2004.

In the film, the Chardonnay-swilling diarist reunited with all her old friends, and much of the action unfolds at swanky London pubs and parties.

The film has inspired British shoppers to stock up on her favourite drink, according to upmarket supermarket Waitrose.

It reported double-digit percentage sales increases of popular labels like Oxford Landing Estates Chardonnay, Yellow Tail Chardonnay and Dark Horse Chardonnay.

Oxford Landing Chardonnay sales increased by 21% compared to this time last year, basking in the glow of Bridget’s devotion to her favourite tipple.

Waitrose said it is part of a ‘wider 1990s food revival’ sparked by ‘a surge in demand for the classic food and drinks featured in the film – from the infamous blue soup, turkey curry and orange marmalade, to Bridget’s cheeky glass of Chardonnay’.

‘Bridget Jones fever is here’, said Emilie Wolfman, trend innovation manager at Waitrose.

‘We’re seeing our customers embrace the classic foods from the iconic Bridget Jones film as well as wider retro foods from the 90s, as many customers go in search of foods that spark memory and joy.

‘Whether that’s foods associated with nostalgic memories like iconic moments from the 90s or classic and trusty comfort foods such as potato waffles and black forest gateaux.’

