Decanter magazine March 2025: See what’s inside

I’m used to tasting at merchant or regional tastings, where a diverse range of grapes and styles are showcased. These tastings are expensive to stage, and it makes sense to curate the best line-up possible. In panel tastings, by contrast, any producer or retailer can enter a wine, as long as it meets the criteria.
In the Vermentino tasting, many of the scores were in the mid-80s and the best wines stood out clearly from the pack. In our panel tastings, the judges have done the hard graft to pinpoint buys that will not disappoint, so don’t miss this issue’s offerings of cru Beaujolais, in keeping with the affordable Burgundy theme, and value South American reds.
See what’s inside Decanter magazine March 2025
In focus
- 10 places to seek value in Burgundy With affordability evaporating, Anna Lee C Ijima suggests where to go for Burgundy that won’t break the bank
- Premier value It’s true: relative value can be found among Burgundy’s premiers crus if you know where to look – just ask Charles Curtis MW
- One to watch: Solène Panigai Charles Curtis MW meets the new winemaker in charge of the extensive portfolio at Olivier Leflaive
- Regional profile: Grand Auxerrois Continuing the search for value in Burgundy, Andy Howard MW pays a visit to one of its forgotten corners
- Crémant de Bourgogne: 10 wines to seek out Looking for a value alternative to Champagne? Look no further, says Andy Howard MW
- Trailblazers Anne Krebiehl MW profiles four remarkable women who broke the mould in the world of wine
- Vintage preview: Brunello di Montalcino A top-20 run-down of the new-release 2020s, plus 10 excellent 2019 Riservas – by Michaela Morris
- 2022 claret: Retasted in bottle Georgie Hindle takes a fresh look at the wines from this highly rated vintage, and highlights 36 top buys
- Victoria 101 Come on a whistlestop tour of mainland Australia’s diverse southeastern corner, with Tom Kline
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- Single-vineyard Cognacs It’s time to look beyond the region’s traditional blends, says Richard Woodard
Food & travel
- What to pair with West African flavours Joel Hart on the best wine matches for this distinctive cuisine
- Travel: Mauritius – A wine lover’s guide By Wendy Narby
Learning
- Books etc Sophie Thorpe reviews Pascaline Lepeltier’s magnum opus
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’ on Piwi grapes
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Cru Beaujolais 2022 Value and diversity among the 203 wines tasted, with 13 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Value South American reds Top-scorers from this wide-ranging tasting of 137 budget-friendly wines priced under £17
- Expert’s choice: Tasmanian fizz Cassandra Charlick serves up 18 sparklers from Australia’s island state
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2024 highlights Argentina’s rising stars: 14 exceptional, medal-winning reds and whites to seek out
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news, new releases and a focus on Champagne
Regulars
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Guest column Victoria Moore on the importance of smell in wine tasting
- The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, crisps and wine, and more…