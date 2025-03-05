Decanter magazine March 2025: See what’s inside

I’m used to tasting at merchant or regional tastings, where a diverse range of grapes and styles are showcased. These tastings are expensive to stage, and it makes sense to curate the best line-up possible. In panel tastings, by contrast, any producer or retailer can enter a wine, as long as it meets the criteria.

In the Vermentino tasting, many of the scores were in the mid-80s and the best wines stood out clearly from the pack. In our panel tastings, the judges have done the hard graft to pinpoint buys that will not disappoint, so don’t miss this issue’s offerings of cru Beaujolais, in keeping with the affordable Burgundy theme, and value South American reds.

See what’s inside Decanter magazine March 2025

In focus

10 places to seek value in Burgundy With affordability evaporating, Anna Lee C Ijima suggests where to go for Burgundy that won’t break the bank

With affordability evaporating, Anna Lee C Ijima suggests where to go for Burgundy that won’t break the bank Premier value It’s true : relative value can be found among Burgundy’s premiers crus if you know where to look – just ask Charles Curtis MW

: relative value can be found among Burgundy’s premiers crus if you know where to look – just ask Charles Curtis MW One to watch: Solène Panigai Charles Curtis MW meets the new winemaker in charge of the extensive portfolio at Olivier Leflaive

Solène Panigai Charles Curtis MW meets the new winemaker in charge of the extensive portfolio at Olivier Leflaive Regional profile: Grand Auxerrois Continuing the search for value in Burgundy, Andy Howard MW pays a visit to one of its forgotten corners

Grand Auxerrois Continuing the search for value in Burgundy, Andy Howard MW pays a visit to one of its forgotten corners Crémant de Bourgogne: 10 wines to seek out Looking for a value alternative to Champagne? Look no further, says Andy Howard MW

10 wines to seek out Looking for a value alternative to Champagne? Look no further, says Andy Howard MW Trailblazers Anne Krebiehl MW profiles four remarkable women who broke the mould in the world of wine

Anne Krebiehl MW profiles four remarkable women who broke the mould in the world of wine Vintage preview: Brunello di Montalcino A top-20 run-down of the new-release 2020s, plus 10 excellent 2019 Riservas – by Michaela Morris

Brunello di Montalcino A top-20 run-down of the new-release 2020s, plus 10 excellent 2019 Riservas – by Michaela Morris 2022 claret: Retasted in bottle Georgie Hindle takes a fresh look at the wines from this highly rated vintage, and highlights 36 top buys

Retasted in bottle Georgie Hindle takes a fresh look at the wines from this highly rated vintage, and highlights 36 top buys Victoria 101 Come on a whistlestop tour of mainland Australia’s diverse southeastern corner, with Tom Kline

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news

Spirits news Single-vineyard Cognacs It’s time to look beyond the region’s traditional blends, says Richard Woodard

Food & travel

What to pair with West African flavours Joel Hart on the best wine matches for this distinctive cuisine

Joel Hart on the best wine matches for this distinctive cuisine Travel: Mauritius – A wine lover’s guide By Wendy Narby

Learning

Books etc Sophie Thorpe reviews Pascaline Lepeltier’s magnum opus

Sophie Thorpe reviews Pascaline Lepeltier’s magnum opus Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’ on Piwi grapes

Buying guide

Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Cru Beaujolais 2022 Value and diversity among the 203 wines tasted, with 13 Outstanding

Value and diversity among the 203 wines tasted, with 13 Outstanding Panel tasting: Value South American reds Top-scorers from this wide-ranging tasting of 137 budget-friendly wines priced under £17

Value South American reds Top-scorers from this wide-ranging tasting of 137 budget-friendly wines priced under £17 Expert’s choice: Tasmanian fizz Cassandra Charlick serves up 18 sparklers from Australia’s island state

Cassandra Charlick serves up 18 sparklers from Australia’s island state Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less

Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2024 highlights Argentina’s rising stars: 14 exceptional, medal-winning reds and whites to seek out

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news, new releases and a focus on Champagne

Regulars

Uncorked News, inspiration & more

News, inspiration & more Andrew Jefford’s column

Guest column Victoria Moore on the importance of smell in wine tasting

Victoria Moore on the importance of smell in wine tasting The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, crisps and wine, and more…

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking