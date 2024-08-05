Decanter’s Dream Destination: Hôtel Hermitage, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Overlooking the Mediterranean, and Monte Carlo’s famous yacht-filled Port Hercule marina, the sumptuous Belle Epoque styling and calming ambience of the exceptional and unarguably 5-star Hôtel Hermitage in the centre of Monte Carlo make it hard to beat for a maximum-comfort treat stay.

Among other options, its in-house Michelin one-star Pavyllon Monte-Carlo restaurant, recently opened by celebrated chef Yannick Alléno, and the pristine Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa and wellness centre – access complimentary to hotel guests – are unmissable.

One of four top hotels and numerous retaurants owned and run by Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), the Hermitage sits above the Cave de l’Hôtel de Paris cellars, 10 metres below street level. This warren of highest-end wine storage is normally off-limits, but this year, as part of 150th anniversary celebrations for the cellars, guests have a unique opportunity to experience the jaw-dropping scope of its contents: some 350,000 bottles in all, the most extraordinary collection of wines lying on ranks of antique wooden shelving, and ceiling-high stacks of fresh wooden cases of young Bordeaux, Burgundy, Brunello et al occupying any available space. Ten staff work here full-time, Monday to Friday.

Until November only, guests can book a place on one of the Hôtel Hermitage wine dinner events. For €2,000 per person, a sommelier-guided tour precedes a six-course tasting menu meal prepared by chef Alléno, in a newly installed dining area in the cellars, accompanied by wines from renowned producers. This is a cellar of such quality that top producers will bring clients and staff here to taste their own wines – among those to do so recently was the winemaker of Château d’Yquem.

After November, cellar tours will revert to being limited to guests booking the top suites at the Hermitage. Nowhere in the world can you gain an experience that will quite compare – grab the chance if you’re able. And all amid the retro splendour of Hôtel Hermitage in Monte Carlo – easily accessible from Nice on France’s south coast.

For more information, see the Hôtel Hermitage website.

