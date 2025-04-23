Decanter’s insiders picks: Five special wines to look out for at DFWE New York

With over 50 producers pouring at this year’s Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York, they’ll be no shortage of incredible wines to discover. But among the many gems, a few bottles truly stand out. Whether it’s a rare vintage an impressive magnum or a wine with a great story behind it – these are the ones we think you’ll want to taste.
Here are five of our insider favourites to look out for on the day.
1. Château Lascombes
Margaux 2008 | 2ème Cru Classé | Bordeaux, France
Poured from magnum
This Second Growth estate in Margaux has been making wine for centuries, and their 2008 vintage is showing beautifully now. Expect silky tannins, dark berries, and that classic Bordeaux structure. Tasting it from magnum makes the experience even more special.
2. Drappier
Réserve de l’Oenothèque 2006 | Champagne, France
Poured from magnum
A rare release from Drappier’s cellar, the Réserve de l’Oenothèque is a Champagne aged extensively on lees for remarkable complexity. The 2006 vintage has notes of brioche, citrus and spice, with a fine, persistent mousse. It’s a Champagne that feels both luxurious and full of life. A must-taste for sparkling wine fans.
3. Remírez de Ganuza
Reserva 2011 | Rioja Alavesa, Spain
Poured from double magnum
This producer is a benchmark in modern Rioja, known for meticulous attention to detail and a bold, polished style. The 2011 Reserva – served from a rare double magnum – offers layers of ripe red fruit, spice, and fine oak integration. A serious wine with serious presence.
4. Trefethen Family Vineyards
HaLo 2012 | Napa Valley, California, USA
Special single-vineyard Cabernet
Named after the founders’ children, HaLo is Trefethen’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, made only in the best vintages from their Hillside Vineyard. The 2012 has reached a beautiful point in its evolution – rich and layered, with dark fruit, cocoa and fine tannins. A powerful Napa Cabernet with elegance to match.
5. DeLille Cellars
Harrison Hill 2015 | Snipes Mountain, Washington, USA
One of Washington’s hidden gems
This Bordeaux-style blend comes from one of Washington State’s oldest vineyards, and it’s a real hidden gem. With only a few acres planted, Harrison Hill is a true insider’s pick. The 2015 vintage shows plush blackcurrant, earthy complexity, and remarkable finesse – proof that Washington can go toe-to-toe with the world’s best.
Of course, these are just a few highlights. With so many great producers in one place, the best part of DFWE NYC is exploring, discovering and finding your own favourite along the way. Every table promises something unique.
Grand Tasting Special Wines Full List
Essential information
DFWE NYC
Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm
Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor
New York, NY 10005
Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165