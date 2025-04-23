Decanter’s insiders picks: Five special wines to look out for at DFWE New York

With over 50 producers pouring at this year’s Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York, they’ll be no shortage of incredible wines to discover. But among the many gems, a few bottles truly stand out. Whether it’s a rare vintage an impressive magnum or a wine with a great story behind it – these are the ones we think you’ll want to taste.

Here are five of our insider favourites to look out for on the day.

1. Château Lascombes



Margaux 2008 | 2ème Cru Classé | Bordeaux, France

Poured from magnum

This Second Growth estate in Margaux has been making wine for centuries, and their 2008 vintage is showing beautifully now. Expect silky tannins, dark berries, and that classic Bordeaux structure. Tasting it from magnum makes the experience even more special.

2. Drappier

Réserve de l’Oenothèque 2006 | Champagne, France

Poured from magnum

A rare release from Drappier’s cellar, the Réserve de l’Oenothèque is a Champagne aged extensively on lees for remarkable complexity. The 2006 vintage has notes of brioche, citrus and spice, with a fine, persistent mousse. It’s a Champagne that feels both luxurious and full of life. A must-taste for sparkling wine fans.

3. Remírez de Ganuza

Reserva 2011 | Rioja Alavesa, Spain

Poured from double magnum

This producer is a benchmark in modern Rioja, known for meticulous attention to detail and a bold, polished style. The 2011 Reserva – served from a rare double magnum – offers layers of ripe red fruit, spice, and fine oak integration. A serious wine with serious presence.

4. Trefethen Family Vineyards

HaLo 2012 | Napa Valley, California, USA

Special single-vineyard Cabernet

Named after the founders’ children, HaLo is Trefethen’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, made only in the best vintages from their Hillside Vineyard. The 2012 has reached a beautiful point in its evolution – rich and layered, with dark fruit, cocoa and fine tannins. A powerful Napa Cabernet with elegance to match.

5. DeLille Cellars

Harrison Hill 2015 | Snipes Mountain, Washington, USA

One of Washington’s hidden gems

This Bordeaux-style blend comes from one of Washington State’s oldest vineyards, and it’s a real hidden gem. With only a few acres planted, Harrison Hill is a true insider’s pick. The 2015 vintage shows plush blackcurrant, earthy complexity, and remarkable finesse – proof that Washington can go toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

Of course, these are just a few highlights. With so many great producers in one place, the best part of DFWE NYC is exploring, discovering and finding your own favourite along the way. Every table promises something unique.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165

Related articles