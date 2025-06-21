The charming semi-sparkling wine of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, Lambrusco is considered the ideal wine to pair with local Emilia cuisine, from cured meats like Salame and Prosciutto di Parma to pastas like tortellini and local cheeses.

Often frizzante, or lightly sparkling, classic Lambrusco wines are dry or slightly off-dry with floral aromas, bright red fruit characters and refreshing acidity. The wines are light in tannins and have moderate alcohol.

Typically produced using the Charmat (tank) method, a small proportion is also made by the Traditional or Ancestrale methods. The best examples reflect the different varieties and distinct characteristics of the three main Lambrusco grapes including Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Salamino and Lambrusco Grasparossa.

Scroll down to discover four Lambrusco wines to try from DWWA 2025

A local favourite, the classic Lambrusco wine style, bottled with mushroom corks as opposed to the sweet, mass-produced Lambrusco wines bottled with screw-cap, is deservedly finding its way into international markets.

And catching the attention of the expert judges at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), six Lambrusco wines received Silver and Bronze medals (from 92 to 88 points), worth trying.

A region and wine style well worth exploring, below discover Emilia-Romagna’s top-scoring Lambrusco wines from the 2025 competition to celebrate World Lambrusco Day.

Search all award-winning wines from Emilia-Romagna at awards.decanter.com

World Lambrusco Day: Six award-winning styles to try

Cantine Ceci, Otello Ceci 1813 Nerodilambrusco, Lambrusco dell’Emilia NV



Silver, 92 points

Youthful and vibrant with dark cherry, plum, and damson fruit notes. Juicy and full-bodied with bright acidity, fine tannins, and earthy undertones. Alcohol 11%

Ventiventi, La Vie Brut, Lambrusco di Modena 2024

Silver, 90 points

Light and elegant with juicy red cherry and citrus notes, crisp acidity and a pleasantly sour, refreshing finish. Alc 10.5%

Venturini Baldini, Marchese Manodori, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco 2023

Silver, 90 points

Juicy with velvety texture, dark berry and sweet cherry notes. Crisp acidity, leafy notes, fine tannins, and a balanced sour finish. Alc 11.5%

Cantina Puianello, Contrada Borgoleto Semisecco, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco 2024

Bronze, 89 points

Sweet dark plum and bramble balanced with bright acidity and fine tannins. Earthy, herbal notes with a juicy, clean finish. Alc 9.5%

Paltrinieri, Solco Semisecco, Lambrusco dell’Emilia 2024

Bronze, 88 points

Pure flavours of dark cherry and red fruits with firm tannins and well-balanced acidity with a sour, refreshing finish. Alc 11%

Medici Ermete, Concerto, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco 2024

Bronze, 88 points

Sour dark cherry, cranberry, and wild blackberry notes. Firm tannins, high acidity with leafy hints and a dry finish. Alc 11.5%

Related articles