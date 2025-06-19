Decanter World Wine Awards 2025 Best in Show: Top 50 wines

Winners of the 50 coveted Best in Show medals at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025 have been revealed, following yesterday’s publication of the full results of this year’s competition.

From vine to bottle and then to a London warehouse, waiting to be one of the many bottles tasted by 248 top wine experts from across the globe, assessing wines from 57 countries – DWWA judging process reaches its pinnacle of scrutiny at the Best in Show evaluations.

‘By the time a wine is selected as Gold, it’s been tasted by several wine professionals and debated several times. To have that kind of Gold or Silver stamp, especially a Platinum or a Best in Show means that it really is a superlative excellent outstanding quality wine.’ said DWWA Regional Chair for Chile, Amanda Barnes MW.

Indeed, reaching this stage in the judging process is an incredible achievement for any wine. This rigorous process underlines that a wine’s elevation to Best in Show recognises extraordinary quality, exceptional flavour profiles and the ability to stand out amidst a competitive, world-class field.

Neither judges nor producers know which wines have made it into the competition’s Top 50 until the full DWWA results are announced, making the reveal of Best in Show an exhilarating moment for everyone involved.

The Best in Show selection this year showcases global excellence from 14 countries: Argentina, Australia, Chile, China, France, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, the UK and the US. Styles span sparkling (Champagne, traditional method), classics (Beaujolais, Bordeaux, Burgundy), captivating sweet wines and of course the unmissable fortifieds, Sherry and Port.

Amid this global richness, the 50 Best in Show medals – representing approximately 0.3% of all entries – are reserved for the very best. These wines have earned recognition through multiple rounds of blind tasting, including regional panels, Co‑Chairs, Platinum rounds and final consensus from the five-person Co‑Chair team.

We encourage you to seek out these outstanding wines, where available, and get to know the producers behind these award-winning bottles.

Click on the wines that interest you below to view the full review, complete with tasting notes and stockist information.



DWWA Best in Show: The Top 50 wines of 2025

Argentina

Bemberg Estate Wines, Pionero, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2022

Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021

Australia

Wirra Wirra, The 12th Man Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2024

Xanadu, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022

Barossa Old Vine Company, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2022

Trentham Estate, Reserve Shiraz, Heathcote, Victoria 2023

Chile

Antiyal, Viñedo Escorial Organic Carmenère, Maipó Valley 2020

La Causa Del Itata, La Causa Cinsault-País-Carignan, Secano Interior 2022

China

Changyu, Noble Dragon N188, Yantai, Shandong 2022

Dongfang Yuxing Winery, Geruihong Yeguangbei, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2022

France

Domaine Du Mont Verrier, Janin, Morgon, Beaujolais 2023

Jean-Marc Brocard, Bougros, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy 2023

Barons De Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc De Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne 2014

Lanson, Noble Brut, Champagne 2008

Château Bastor-Lamontagne, Sauternes, Bordeaux 2022

Domaine Landrat-Guyollot Gemme Océane, Pouilly-Fumé, Loire, 2022

Château La Borie, Syrah, Côtes du Rhône Villages Suze-la-Rousse, Rhône 2023

Michel Tissot & Fils, Château-Chalon, Jura 2017

Château Cavalier, Cuvée Marafiance, Côtes de Provence, Provence 2024

Château Ollieux Romanis, Cuvée Prestige, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2022

Chateau La Croix Younan, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022

Albert Bichot, Hospices De Beaune Cuvée Cyrot Chaudron, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Burgundy 2023

Rare Champagne, Brut, Champagne 2012

André Lurton, Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022

Greece

Monemvasia Winery Tsimbidi, Monemvasia-Malvasia, Peloponnese 2012

Chatzivaritis Estate, Goumenissa, Macedonia, 2021

Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia 2024

Anhydrous, Santorini, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2019

Italy

Diego Morra, Del Comune Di Verduno, Barolo, Piedmont 2021

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2023

Donnachiara, Taurasi, Campania 2021

Cantina Terlano, Lunare Gewürztraminer, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2023

Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Cannubi, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2019

Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro Di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 2020

New Zealand

Craggy Range, Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2024

Portugal

Quinta Do Reguengo, Cortes, Douro, 2020

Santos & Seixo Wines, Da Casa Grande Reserva, Douro 2020

Soalheiro, Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço, Vinho Verde 2024

Graham’s, Quinta Dos Malvedos, Single Quinta Vintage Port 2018

Menin Douro Estates, 50 Year Old Tawny Port NV

Slovenia

Vinakoper, Capris Orange Rumeni Muškat, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2015

South Africa

Knorhoek, Cabernet Sauvignon, Simonsberg-Stellenbosch 2021

Spain

Vall Llach, Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat 2023

Pago De Los Capellanes, Doroteo, Ribera del Duero 2020

González Byass, Del Duque V.O.R.S, Amontillado, Sherry NV

Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra 2019

González Byass, Tío Pepe Cuatro Palmas, Amontillado, Sherry

United Kingdom

Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex, England 2009

United States

Clos du Val, Cabernet Franc, Stags Leap District, California 2022

Kenwood Vineyards, Six Ridges Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, California 2021

