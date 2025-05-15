Last week saw London transform into a global hub of wine excellence, as it played host to the 22nd edition of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) – the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. From 6-10 May, 254 leading wine experts from 35 countries gathered with a shared mission: to evaluate thousands of wines in the pursuit of discovering the world’s best!
Commenting on the quality of wines tasted over the first week of judging, Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW said, ‘I’ve been really excited about the diversity. Starting in China, Argentina, Australia, South Africa and amazing top level Burgundy. There has been great diversity. The world of wine is really at a very exciting stage and at DWWA, with over 17,000 wines, you have it all.’
On the judges involved, Evans added, ‘I get a great charge being here from the enthusiasm of the judges who come down to lunch, fired up with whatever they’ve tasted in the morning. I know they’re experts in each one of these areas and if I have a question about a new grape variety or a different wine style, we’ve got top sommeliers, top wine writers, as well as top people in the wine trade. It’s invaluable to listen in on these intense conversations about quality.’
For Regional Chairs, the responsibility goes beyond scoring — it’s about national representation and upholding the integrity of their country’s wines. Almudena Alberca MW, joint Regional Chair for Spain, reflected on her role:
‘It’s an amazing experience. First of all, you represent your country and that makes you feel very proud — you’re helping ensure that your country’s wines are well judged and properly understood. Spain is one of the best places to taste because the knowledge of the tasters and judges is exceptional. On my panels, I’m often working alongside other Masters of Wine — on one table I might have two and on another, at least one more — so the standard is extremely high.’
This week, 13-17 May, Gold-awarded wines are re-assessed by a panel of Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs. This rigorous second round ensures only the most exceptional wines retain – or exceed – their original status. Wines may be downgraded to Silver or upgraded to Platinum for truly outstanding quality.
In the final stage of judging, held over two days, the five Co-Chairs re-taste all Platinum wines to determine the most extraordinary wines of the competition. Only 50 wines make it through this final tasting to earn the highly coveted Best in Show title – the top accolade of Decanter World Wine Awards.
‘By the time you get to the end of the next week, you’ve fallen in love with these wines. It’s really difficult to choose between them,’ says Evans.
As another remarkable judging period comes to an end, the wine world now awaits the DWWA results which are set to be announced on 18 June on Decanter.com. In the meantime, relive the energy and moments of the 2025 DWWA judging through highlights captured below.
The first week of judging takes place at CentrEd at ExCel London, a venue equipped to accommodate the endless number of wines, staff and judges during the world’s largest wine competition.
One of the five rooms of panels. Across the first week of judging, 226 panels evaluated all entries in the 2025 competition.
Co-Chair Andrew Jefford, signing off a Gold-awarded wine.
Over 67,000 sample bottles were received, checked, categorised, flighted and bagged, ready for judging.
New joint Regional Chair for Bordeaux, Matthew Stubbs MW.
Our runners are a crucial part of the competition in making sure that everything runs smoothly from start to finish.
Head of Logistics Simon Wright in the ExCel warehouse.
One of Burgundy's panels, with judges Susan R Lin MW (right) and Vincenzo Arnese (left).
A flight of wines at the Argentina & The Rest of South America panel. All wines are organised for tasting by country, region, colour, grape, style, vintage and price. This ensures that wines are judged in flights against their peers.
Regional Chair for Champagne Charles Curtis MW signing off a Gold-awarded magnum of Champagne. Judges on the panel: Laura Rhys MS (left back), Alexandra Mawson (left front) and Senior Judge Shane Jones (right).
Co-Chairs, including Ronan Sayburn MS, are the top leaders and final arbiters of the DWWA judging process, ensuring fairness and consistency.
Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW with one of the Portugal panels, including judges Jason Millar (Acting Regional Chair), Freddie Cobb (Senior Judge), Valentin Radosav and Emanuel Pesqueira.
Once a wine is confirmed as Gold, it is moved to the Gold Room where a team meticulously re-checks all wine details before re-categorising it for the second round of judging during Platinum week.
On the Piedmont panel was returning judge Moonsong Bang (left back), new judge Helga Louise Schroeder MS (left front) and Regional Chair Michaela Morris (right).
Co-Chair Beth Willard (right) with Regional Chair for Piedmont Michaela Morris (left).
New judge Benjamin Hasko MS MW (left) and returning judge Caroline Hermann MW (right) on the USA panel.
Confirmed Gold-awarded wines. Once a panel agrees a wine is of Gold-medal quality, Co-Chairs retaste it to confirm the panel's decision – the wine’s Gold status remains provisional until it passes the second stage of judging during Platinum week.
At the end of the day, once all Gold-awarded wines have been re-checked in the Gold Room, they are placed on a table in the judges' lounge for all judges to taste.
Riedel is the official sponsor of DWWA, with all wines being assessed using glasses from its Vinum range to ensure optimal tasting.