Last week saw London transform into a global hub of wine excellence, as it played host to the 22nd edition of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) – the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. From 6-10 May, 254 leading wine experts from 35 countries gathered with a shared mission: to evaluate thousands of wines in the pursuit of discovering the world’s best!

Commenting on the quality of wines tasted over the first week of judging, Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW said, ‘I’ve been really excited about the diversity. Starting in China, Argentina, Australia, South Africa and amazing top level Burgundy. There has been great diversity. The world of wine is really at a very exciting stage and at DWWA, with over 17,000 wines, you have it all.’

On the judges involved, Evans added, ‘I get a great charge being here from the enthusiasm of the judges who come down to lunch, fired up with whatever they’ve tasted in the morning. I know they’re experts in each one of these areas and if I have a question about a new grape variety or a different wine style, we’ve got top sommeliers, top wine writers, as well as top people in the wine trade. It’s invaluable to listen in on these intense conversations about quality.’

For Regional Chairs, the responsibility goes beyond scoring — it’s about national representation and upholding the integrity of their country’s wines. Almudena Alberca MW, joint Regional Chair for Spain, reflected on her role:

‘It’s an amazing experience. First of all, you represent your country and that makes you feel very proud — you’re helping ensure that your country’s wines are well judged and properly understood. Spain is one of the best places to taste because the knowledge of the tasters and judges is exceptional. On my panels, I’m often working alongside other Masters of Wine — on one table I might have two and on another, at least one more — so the standard is extremely high.’

This week, 13-17 May, Gold-awarded wines are re-assessed by a panel of Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs. This rigorous second round ensures only the most exceptional wines retain – or exceed – their original status. Wines may be downgraded to Silver or upgraded to Platinum for truly outstanding quality.

In the final stage of judging, held over two days, the five Co-Chairs re-taste all Platinum wines to determine the most extraordinary wines of the competition. Only 50 wines make it through this final tasting to earn the highly coveted Best in Show title – the top accolade of Decanter World Wine Awards.

‘By the time you get to the end of the next week, you’ve fallen in love with these wines. It’s really difficult to choose between them,’ says Evans.

As another remarkable judging period comes to an end, the wine world now awaits the DWWA results which are set to be announced on 18 June on Decanter.com. In the meantime, relive the energy and moments of the 2025 DWWA judging through highlights captured below.

Stay updated on the countdown to the results by following @decanterawards on social media.