Unveiling excellence: DWWA 2025 Platinum and Best in Show judging underway

The spotlight is on the world’s top wines this week as Platinum and Best in Show judging begins at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025. Now in its 22nd year, the competition continues to define excellence with wines entered from 57 countries and a record number of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers guiding the results.

As the competition progresses into its second week, the process becomes even more rigorous. Gold medal-winning wines are re-tasted and scrutinised by Regional Chairs and Co-Chairs to determine whether they merit Platinum status.

It’s in this phase — when top wines are re-evaluated and debated in depth — that the integrity of the competition is most evident. This focused, multi-stage approach is what allows DWWA to deliver results that carry real meaning, ensuring that only the most exceptional wines rise to the top.

From Gold to Platinum: the search for the exceptional

Last week, Gold medals (95–96 points) were awarded by regional panels, representing roughly 3.8% of all entries. This week, the wines that stood out are undergoing a new level of scrutiny to determine which will earn Platinum (97–100 points) — or rise further to claim one of only 50 Best in Show titles.

During week two, each Platinum panel is tasked with evaluating only the best wines from their respective categories. This year’s judging sees returning expertise from 16 Regional Chairs — all bringing sharp insight into their specialist regions.

Stefan Neumann MS, Regional Chair for Switzerland & Austria reflected on a first week of high-quality wines and diverse styles: ‘It’s been a fantastic week judging wines from Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg — with one day even covering all four. Austria showed especially strong quality with a few standout surprises, while Switzerland impressed with fresh, elegant styles and some delicious sweet wines. There was great diversity overall, particularly among international varieties, suggesting strong potential for Platinum-level awards.’

‘During the past week we had some really good variety of Gold medal wines from Hungary from red wines, Cabernet Francs, Merlot and some really good dry Furmint. What I find fascinating in Serbia, is this mixture of indigenous grapes, like Prokupac, which has some really good examples and international grapes. It’s great to see the international varieties reach a certain standard because it highlights the quality of the terroir.’ — Caroline Gilby MW joint Regional Chair for CEE, Balkans, Croatia & Slovenia.

Pierre Mansour, joint Regional Chair for Spain, and Justin Knock MW, Regional Chair for Australia, also noted the marked improvement in the quality of entries this year. ‘We’ve already seen more Golds awarded in the first week than at the same point last year,’ said Knock. ‘The general standard is clearly up across the board and it’s encouraging to see winemakers putting forward such well-made wines.’ Mansour added: ‘Fingers crossed this trend will — and should — transpire into more Golds overall.’

Co-Chairs lead the way

Guiding this year’s top-level judging are Andrew Jefford, Beth Willard, Michael Hill Smith AM MW, Ronan Sayburn MS and Sarah Jane Evans MW — the DWWA Co-Chairs responsible for maintaining standards and endorsing all final decisions.

‘This week is a big treat!’ said Andrew Jefford. ‘We’re about to taste all of the best wines from last week — the Golds — and I’m really looking forward to it. We discover such wonderful things because we’re tasting across the whole gamut of styles, regions and grapes.’

Beth Willard added: ‘We’re about to start Platinum judging week, which is always really exciting. We’ve reviewed the number of Gold medals awarded last week and our feeling is that the panels did a brilliant job. We’re confident in endorsing many of those wines and excited to see which of them will go on to Platinum — and by the end of the week, Best in Show. I think we’re going to taste some really exceptional wines.’

Michael Hill Smith AM MW agreed: ‘I really love this week. All the hard work is done in the first round — now we re-taste the Golds to find the best of the best. Some get upgraded to Platinum, while others may be downgraded, which tightens the results in a positive way. We get to taste the finest wines in the competition. What a great week.’

The final step: Best in Show

All Platinum-winning wines are re-tasted blind by the Co-Chairs to determine the Top 50 Best in Show wines — representing the highest echelon of winemaking.

‘This stage is about recognising true greatness,’ said Sarah Jane Evans MW. ‘We’ve seen some outstanding wines rise through the ranks — now it’s our job to ensure the most exceptional among them are identified and celebrated as Best in Show. These wines are truly terrific.’

‘We’re on the first day of Platinum judging,’ said Ronan Sayburn MS. ‘Last week was a big one — and now we’re re-evaluating everything awarded Gold. Some wines may be adjusted down to Silver, but we’re really hoping to find those that deserve to go up to Platinum. This stage is all about sorting through the best of the best and identifying which wines are not only outstanding, but also represent real value and distinction.’ — Ronan Sayburn MS.

Looking ahead

As Decanter Magazine marks its 50th anniversary in 2025, this year’s competition reflects half a century of shaping and deepening global wine appreciation.

The full results of DWWA 2025 — including all Platinum and Best in Show winners — will be announced on Wednesday 18 June on Decanter.com, alongside the launch of the updated DWWA Market Guide, offering medal-winning producers critical visibility and connection to buyers.

