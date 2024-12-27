Distilled – Hennessy teams up with basketball star LeBron James

A slam-dunk for Hennessy

Cognac house Hennessy has teamed up with basketball star LeBron James to release a VS bottling. Hennessy VS x LeBron James (Alc 40%) is based on the blend for Hennessy Bras Armé, labelled with a portrait of James and his trademark crown. ‘As an admirer of its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated Hennessy’s commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,’ said James, who paid a visit to the maison in Cognac. ‘This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.’

Aromas of dark chocolate, candied orange peel, vanilla and spice lead to a smooth and rounded palate of almonds, fresh orange and milk chocolate, with mellow woody spice. Sip it neat over ice or try it in the Henny-Rita cocktail, a new twist on a Margarita. Shake 45ml VS Cognac, 15ml orange liqueur, 20ml lime juice, 30ml orange juice and 5ml agave syrup; strain into a rocks glass with a hibiscus salt rim and ice, and garnish with an orange slice. £36.99-£42/70cl Amazon, Drink Supermarket, Harrods, Master of Malt, The Bottle Club, Threshers

What is… XO in Cognac and rum?

The term ‘XO’ appears on labels of both rum and Cognac. But does it mean the same thing for both? The short answer is no. An abbreviation for ‘Extra Old’ in Cognac, XO denotes a blend created from different eaux-de-vie, the youngest of which must be aged in barrel for at least 10 years. While XO also stands for ‘Extra Old’ in the rum category, there are no rules governing the use of the term, so the definition varies from country to country and producer to producer. It’s often used as a marketing term to denote a premium aged rum, but you’ll need to check the back label or the producer’s website to discover the exact age.

What to drink now… Sloe Gin Fizz

The Gin Fizz cocktail was first recorded in the 1876 book Bartender’s Guide by Jerry Thomas. Variations such as the Silver Gin Fizz (with egg white) and Ramos Gin Fizz (with cream) appeared later that century, but this simple mix of gin, lemon juice, sugar and soda water remains an enduring classic. For a festive twist, use a seasonal sloe gin with rich berry flavours. Try Boatyard Sloe Boat Gin (Alc 29.8%, £26.30 £36/70cl Widely available) made in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, using wild-harvested sloe berries, steeped for six months to create a deliciously fruity tipple with notes of plums, cranberries and spice. Fancy a touch of luxe? Use Champagne or sparkling wine instead of soda.

Ingredients: 60ml sloe gin, 30ml lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, 120ml soda water

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Lime and a sprig of rosemary

Method: Add all ingredients apart from the soda to a shaker filled with ice and shake until your hands are cold. Pour into an ice-filled glass and top with soda.

