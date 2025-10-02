The age of age: Hyper-aged whiskies make their mark

Single malt Scotch has been on something of a journey over the past decade. First, rising demand and diminishing stocks led to the appearance of so-called no age statement whiskies; producers arguing that flavour was more important than a declared age statement. Out went the 10- to 21-year-old expressions and in came assemblages designed to give Master Blenders freedom to play with stocks.

Now the age statement is back. And how! In the past two years, a growing number of Scotch and Irish distillers have delved into the far reaches of their warehouses to reveal something extraordinary: whiskies aged for 40, 50, 65 and even 85 years.

These hyper-aged expressions have captured the imagination of collectors and connoisseurs alike, offering a window into whisky-making history.

Whisky of the last century

In early 2025, Glen Grant released a showstopper: its Splendours Collection 65 Year Old, distilled in 1958 and drawn from a single French oak butt.

This 65-year-old joins a growing cohort of venerable single malts. There’s the Glenrothes 51 Year Old, rich in figs and antique wood polish, and Gordon & MacPhail’s Mr George Legacy releases, including a standout Glen Grant 1953 that delivers remarkable freshness and fruity notes for its age. Later this year, the same company will release, incredibly, an 85-year-old single malt distilled at Glenlivet (125 decanters, with the price yet to be set).

The Irish are at it, too, with the release this year of the world’s oldest-ever Irish whiskey, the sixth and final release of Midleton’s Silent Distillery Chapter Four which, at 50 years of age (distilled in 1973), sets a new benchmark for Ireland’s old stocks. In the Emerald Isle’s north, Bushmills has also entered the conversation with its 46 Year Old, from a collection of its rarest casks, which date back as far as 1978.

So how do they taste? Surprisingly, these whiskies often defy expectations of tired or overpowering wood. Instead, careful cask management often yields layers of dried fruit, spice, leather, wax and the rarest of qualities, a delicate floral lift.

Prices typically range from £10,000 to £50,000 and beyond. Yes, these are investment-grade pieces, designed to appear and reappear at auctions for years to come. But for some, the appeal goes beyond an objet d’art, showing themselves truly when opened and poured. Not all will be, but those that are promise not just a rare experience, but an unforgettable one.

One to try

Glen Grant Splendour Collection 65 Year Old, Speyside, Scotland

£39,000/70cl Berry Bros & Rudd

Distilled in 1958 and matured in a single French oak butt for 65 years, this ultra-rare release celebrates Glen Grant’s heritage through the lens of time. Glen Grant is a malt that’s typically bottled young, at eight years old and a range of ages up to 30 years old. Their signature is soft orchard fruits and polished walnuts, both of which are still present on the nose of this hyper-aged whisky, all backed with layers of strawberry tart, cola cubes and antique leather. The palate gives Black Forest gateau and a long, aromatic cigar finish. A true time capsule. Alcohol 55.5%

Related articles