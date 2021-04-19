Property: Boutique Italian vineyard in the hills of Friuli

This boutique vineyard estate in Friuli could be an interesting white wine hobby project, provided you can tear yourself away from the panoramic views – and the outdoor pool.

You’ll also find olive groves and a fruit orchard alongside terraced vines on three hectares of land nestled into the hillside in Collio in Friuli Venezia-Giulia, in the far north-east of Italy close to the Slovenian border.

With an asking price of €1.995m, it’s one of the recent wine and vineyards properties that has been listed by Christie’s International Real Estate, in partnership with its Italian affiliate, Romolini Immobiliare.

Vineyards are planted to a mix of Ribolla Gialla, Sauvignon Blanc, Malvasia and Sauvignon Vert, which also goes by the name of Friulano.

There are enough vines to make around 5,000 bottles of wine per year, according to the listing.

There’s a cellar beneath the two-floor main house, whether for storing your own wines or those of other top producers in the region.

The celebrated Jermann winery, recently acquired by Antinori, is a short drive away, for instance.

Christie’s and Romolini highlighted several potential uses for their listed Friuli vineyard estate.

There are two separate, two-storey buildings alongside the main residence, and these could be used for guests or one could be converted to make wine and olive oil.

Producing wine is no mean feat, however. The listing says it’s also possible to outsource the vineyard work.

More property articles you might like: