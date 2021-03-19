Property: Picturesque wine château in Ventoux for sale

This 29-hectare (ha) property in the Ventoux wine region features a sizeable château, 11.3ha of appellation vines and a swimming pool to help you unwind in sun-kissed southern France.

Listed with a guide price of €6.4m (£5.47m, $7.61m), it’s around one hour from Marseille international airport.

An old winery at the estate has been turned into a private wine cellar, according to the listing by the Wine Objectives agency.

This could be used to house your collection, from bottles of nearby Châteauneuf-du-Pape or Provence rosé.

Yet for any prospective buyers interested in running their own winemaking operation, the listing also says the cellar building can be turned back into a winery ‘without difficulty’.

The vineyard is classified as AOP Ventoux and splits between the classic Rhône varieties of Syrah (7ha) and Grenache (4.3ha).

Wine property in Ventoux: A vineyard prices snapshot

According to a 2020 report by French land agency Safer, vineyard prices in Ventoux have been relatively stable in recent years.

Buyers could expect to pay €20,000 per hectare of appellation vines in 2019, although prices varied from as low as €14,000 and up to €27,000, according to Safer’s report.

At the other end of the scale, the average in Châteauneuf-du-Pape was €450,000 per hectare of vines.

Ventoux wines: Exciting potential

Compared to more famous neighbours, mountainous Ventoux remains relatively under-the-radar in this southern corner of the Rhône.

But it’s also considered a vibrant appellation on the up.

Decanter contributing editor and Rhône expert, Matt Walls, said in 2018 that he would pick Ventoux if he could make wine anywhere.

‘The wines of Ventoux are identifiably Rhône in style, but with a distinctive lifted freshness,’ he wrote. ‘You can successfully make red, white or rosé.’

Making wine, of course, can be a time-consuming and expensive challenge, so it’s worth doing your research on the kind of project you want.

