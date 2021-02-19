If you’ve dreamed of getting away from it all on your own vineyard then this Pinot Noir property in northern California could be of interest.

Tucked away at the northern end of Anderson Valley just off Highway 128, it’s not the sort of estate that comes with a grand mansion or a swish outdoor swimming pool.

Yet the 3.6-hectare estate (nine acres) is described as a unique ‘hideaway’ in the listing by Kevin M. Properties, affiliated to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Listed for $1.285m, there is a small lodge with an outdoor patio and fire pit that looks out onto the 0.4-hectare Pinot Noir vineyard.

More vines could be planted on the estate’s spare land, says the listing, which also adds that the property has been ‘a successful Airbnb’.

A separate yurt offers guest space, or the opportunity to perfect your yoga technique surrounded by vines and nature, in an area that’s also close to redwood forests.

There are no winemaking facilities on-site but it’s understood the property’s vines are used to make a small amount of premium, single-vineyard Pinot.

Anderson Valley and the Mendocino coastline remain relatively unexplored territory compared to the hustle and bustle of wine country further south, particularly Napa Valley.

Yet Anderson Valley has also garnered a reputation for making high quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines, as well as sparkling; Roederer Estate – an outpost of Champagne house Louis Roederer – was founded here in 1981.

The region has also traditionally specialised in Alsatian varieties Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris and Riesling.

Kevin McDonald, of Kevin M. Properties, said commercial vineyard estates were hard to find in northern California in general, even in areas like Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Anderson Valley has two vineyard properties on the market currently, he said.

He added that, in recent times, ‘the main challenge with marketing and selling [commercial] vineyards has been the absence of fruit contracts’. However, he also noted a more balanced fruit market in 2021, with inventory levels ‘pretty light’ in the wine sector in general.

