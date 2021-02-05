Property: Chianti wine ‘castle’ listed for sale at €14m

Owning a vineyard among olive groves and cypress trees in Tuscany’s rolling hills has long been a dream for many wine lovers, and this historic Chianti wine property certainly looks the part from its listing.

A medieval castle dominates the 118-hectare (ha) estate, which also includes 15.5ha of vineyards alongside 19 bedrooms in the property itself, plus 6ha of olive groves and stables.

A swimming pool runs under a ‘draw-bridge’ to the main residence, according to the listing by Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.

It’s a Chianti wine property at the higher end of the market in Tuscany, with a guide price of €14m.

And the reality of making wine commercially is not for the faint-hearted, of course.

But this estate does offer prospective buyers a possible route into the Chianti Classico DOCG, or alternatively a chance to shape an IGT wine in their own image, Super Tuscan-style.

Chianti Classico and IGT are among the 70,000 bottles already produced here annually, according to the listing.

Everything is done on-site, and wines are made in the estate’s own cellars.

The listing adds the estate is currently operating as a high-end hotel but could be ‘easily transformed into an exclusive residence’.

Rural property in Tuscan wine country was increasingly sought-after in 2020, several estate agents with knowledge of the market told Decanter towards the end of last year.

With a shift to remote working, more people sought to relocate away from cities, according to both John Jonk, real estate broker for Tuscany and Umbria at Sotheby’s International Realty, and Gemma Bruce, MD and cofounder of the Casa & Country agency.

