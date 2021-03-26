Property: Luxury Cabernet estate in Sonoma County

This ‘distinguished’ vineyard estate in Geyserville represents the luxury end of wine property in Sonoma County, northern California.

It’s been under the same family ownership for 30 years and has grape supply contracts in place with a number of well-known wineries and producers, according to the listing by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne, for Sotheby’s International Realty’s San Francisco office.

The price, however, is only available to prospective buyers ‘upon request’.

A swimming pool and a three-bedroom, modern farmhouse-style residence are the centre of a property that stretches across 125 hectares (309 acres) within the Alexander Valley AVA.

There are 28.7 hectares (71 acres) of planted vineyard, and a Sotheby’s spokesperson told Decanter that Cabernet Sauvignon is the major grape variety. You’ll also find Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and Malbec.

Vineyards are currently managed by a third-party firm, according to the listing.

Lying around 11 miles from Healdsburg Plaza, the estate also includes a tennis court, hiking trails, a pool house and two ponds that can be used for recreation but also provide irrigation for the vines.

There is a Victorian-era ranch house, too, dating to the 1880s.

The listing says the estate is made up of four legally-defined parcels.

Luxury property in demand in Sonoma County, suggests report

A newly released report by US real estate group Concierge Auctions this week said the luxury property market remained strong across the country as a whole in 2020.

Its report doesn’t deal specifically with vineyard estates – which can be a highly specialised part of the market.

However, it nevertheless said that luxury residences in Sonoma County had the lowest average when it came to the number of days a property was listed on the market before a sale.

