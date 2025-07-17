American single malt: It’s official

It was an exciting start to the year for American whiskey. For the first time in 52 years, the category gained a new official style: American single malt. On 18 December 2024, the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau approved the official classification, effective from 15 January 2025.

Now, anything called American single malt must adhere to certain production methods. These include: being made from 100% malted barley; distilled at a single distillery; mashed, distilled and matured in the US; matured in casks not exceeding 700L; distilled to no more than 80% abv; and bottled at 40% abv. Interestingly, the rules eschew minimum age statements, as well as any specifications on still or cask type – meaning more flavour opportunities.

This isn’t to say that American single malt wasn’t already being made – indeed, more and more producers across the US have been showing whiskey lovers how diverse single malts can be, depending on where they’re produced. ‘Diverse climates and high-quality raw materials give distillers across the country the freedom to offer a compelling new perspective to the world of whiskey,’ explains Westland Distillery master distiller Tyler Pederson. ‘The ingredients reflect where we come from, as does our process… we lean into our unique climate to enhance the whiskey throughout maturation.’

The decision was a coup for producers, who’ve been striving for the stamp of approval. The American Single Malt Whiskey Commission started its endeavours in 2016, with the likes of Seattle’s Westland, as well as Texas’ Balcones Distilling, Illinois’ FEW Spirits and Oregon’s Westward Distillery, flying the collective flag for this ever-growing category. ‘We were all eager to showcase our abilities,’ explains Pederson, ‘and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the great distilleries on the world stage.’

The new classification marks a newfound common ground among makers, as well as a chance to change the perception of consumers, who often misinterpret American single malt as being akin to single malt styles from other countries. Where it does align is in how it can be drunk – neat, on ice or in cocktails. Basically, any way you like.

One to try

Westland American Oak Single Malt

USA

This single malt is made from Washington State barley and aged in new American oak casks in the cool humidity of Westland’s seaside home. Expect a creamy texture with notes of milk chocolate, earthy coffee and caramelised banana. Alcohol 46%