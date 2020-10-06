Sordo: Expressing the Langhe’s full potential

An iconic winery with 100 years of history to its name, Sordo is one of the largest estates in the Langhe, with 53 hectares of vineyards. It produces eight Barolo crus, including its famous Monprivato – (only Mascarello and Sordo own the Monprivato Barolo Cru).

For nearly 50 years, the family worked with eminent oenologist Armando Cordero. His legacy lives on, and the new winemaker follows his protocol, working alongside Giorgio Sordo, the third-generation owner who closely supervises the entire process. Renowned for his traditionalist approach, Sordo’s wines consistently display the same style across various terroirs, expressing the full potential of the Langhe. He has the utmost respect for the land, using wild yeasts and green manure.

The winery’s range is varied, including the introduction of some indigenous grape varieties such as Pelaverga. However, Sordo’s core wine remains the Barolo Classico (sourced from 16 vineyards). Its eight Barolo crus are Monvigliero, Parussi, Ravera, Gabutti, Villero, Rocche di Castiglione (the 2016 vintage was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards), Perno (the 2006 Riserva was awarded 95 points in Decanter’s April 2020 Barolo 2006 Panel Tasting), and Monprivato. Monprivato produces some of Castiglione Falletto’s finest Barolos, and Sordo’s limited annual production is strictly allocated for each of its export countries.

Upholding tradition, welcoming innovation

As it acquires new vineyards every year, the estate’s range expands steadily: a Barolo del Comune di La Morra was first released with the 2016 vintage. Sordo boasts a rare bottle archive of old vintages dating back to the 1990s, available to both private customers and prestigious restaurants. Twelve-metre-deep cellars ensure optimum temperatures are maintained, and the finest bottles are kept in the magical infernòt (a traditional Piedmontese cellar).

In 2014, a 120-seat panoramic tasting room was added to the estate, where visitors can taste the impressive range.

Sordo is now in its fourth generation: Giorgio’s daughter Paola works alongside him and represents the winery on social media. Giorgio also recently founded a sister brand named ‘Paola Sordo’ in her honour.

Present in almost every country, Sordo takes part in wine fairs worldwide. In the four years since it landed in the UK, the estate has achieved listings at some of London’s top restaurants, gaining recognition as one of the best Barolo producers around.