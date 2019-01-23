New manager for Lafite and Catena venture, Bodegas Caro

Château Lafite owner Domaines Barons de Rothschild and Argentina’s Catena have appointed a new estate manager for their Bodegas Caro joint-venture.

Philippe Rolet became estate manager at Bodegas Caro on 21 January, said DBR Lafite and Catena, who decided join forces for the wine project in Argentina back in 1998.

At the same time, Fernando Buscema, who has been technical director of Caro since 2012, will be joining the Catena Institute of Wine full-time, where he already holds the position of executive director.

Rolet, aged 46, was previously CEO at Bodegas Argento and had been CEO and president of the Alta Vista Group in Mendoza prior to that, said DBR Lafite and Catena in a joint statement.

He began his career at Domaine William Fèvre and is also head of the French Honorary Consulate in Mendoza.

‘Bodegas Caro is a family affair between us and the Catenas and we are thrilled to welcome M. Rolet to help us write a new chapter in a story that has strong roots both in France and Argentina, just like him,’ said Saskia de Rothschild, president of Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite).

‘Over the past years, Fernando was key in our efforts to build Caro’s identity, looking for the perfect balance between Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec and between two countries. We wish him the best at the Catena Institute.’

Laura Catena, a Caro board member and founder of the Catena Institute, said, ‘My father Nicolás and I are thrilled to welcome the talented Philippe Rolet and wish to thank Fernando for his dedication to helping our two families make a Grand Vin in Argentina.

‘I am personally looking forward to continue working with Fernando at the Catena Institute, and to experience the yearly harvests of Caro with Saskia, Philippe and the winery team for many decades to come.’

