Champagne, Bordeaux and Tuscany: Unmissable masterclasses at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London

The countdown is on for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London (DFWE) returning to The Landmark on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 November. and this year’s masterclass line-up is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Friday will open with an intimate tasting featuring 70 exceptional producers alongside exclusive VIP lunches. On Saturday the spotlight shifts to three unmissable masterclasses, each designed to inspire wine lovers of all levels.

These exclusive 75-minute sessions will bring together world-renowned winemakers, rare vintages and some of the most respected names in the world of wine.

2012 Vintage Champagne

Opening the day, Charles Curtis MW – one of the worlds leading Champagne experts – will present a deep dive into the stellar 2012 vintage, hailed as one of the finest of recent decades. Shaped by adversity yet celebrated as a triumph, 2012 produced champagnes of remarkable character and longevity.

Guests will explore a hand-picked line-up including bottles from Laurent-Perrier, Pierre Paillard, Delamotte, Diebolt-Vallois, Marc Hébrart, Drappier, Marie Courtin, Philipponnat and more.

Château Smith Haut Lafitte

In the afternoon, Bordeaux takes the spotlight with a vertical tasting from Château Smith Haut Lafitte, led by Head Winemaker Fabien Teitgen. This guided tasting will showcase both white and red wines spanning 25 years, including two aged magnums from 2005 and 2000.

This masterclass will highlight the estate’s exceptional Pessac-Léognan terroir, it’s commitment to sustainable viticulture, and the age-worthy elegance that defines Smith Haut Lafitte wines.

Journey to the Tuscan coast with Antinori

The final masterclass offers a rare chance to experience the Antinori legacy with Alessia Antinori, sixth generation and the future of this legendary family, and Renzo Cotarella, CEO & Chief Wnemaker.

Together they will guide guests through four decades of Bolgheri brilliance, featuring two of the estate’s most iconic wines: Guado al Tasso, a Cabernet-led blend and Matarocchio, a 100% Cabernet Franc made only in exceptional years. Expect top-scoring vintages such as Guado al Tasso 2022 (94 pts) and Matarocchio 2013 (96 pts).

With only a limited number of seats available, these unmissable masterclasses are expected to sell out quickly. Whether you’re an expert or exploring wine for the first time, this is your chance to taste, learn and be inspired by the people shaping the world of wine today.