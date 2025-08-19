Decanter Fine Wine Encounter returns to Singapore this November

On Saturday 22nd November 2025, the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel will once again host Southeast Asia’s most exclusive celebration of fine wine in a one-day event that brings the world’s greatest producers under one roof.

Sip your way through the Grand Tasting, featuring esteemed names such as Château Pichon Baron, Laurent-Perrier, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Silver Oak and Ao Yun, alongside winners from the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards – the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. Each producer will pour five exceptional wines plus a special library wine from their cellars. This year also sees the debut of Dassai sake from Japan – a must-try for adventurous wine lovers.

Go beyond the tasting ballroom with three unmissable masterclasses from Henschke, Château Margaux and Brunello di Montalcino.

Step deeper into the world of fine wine

Château Margaux – Four Decades of Château Margaux

Experience the elegance and history of one of Bordeaux’s legendary First Growth estates through a guided tasting of rare vintages from this historic vineyard. A once-in-a-lifetime tasting spanning four decades. With over 500 years of winemaking heritage, Château Margaux is recognised worldwide for its, complexity, balance and ability to age. Taste eight wines including two vintages of Pavillon Blanc: 1996 and 2018 (96 points), acclaimed reds: Margaux du Château Margaux 2018 and Pavillon Rouge 2009 (93 points) and a vertical of Grand Vin featuring 2009 (95 points) 1999, 1989 (97 points) and 1985 (95 points).

Brunello di Montalcino – Montalcino across Time: Exploring the 2010 & 2020 vintages

Journey to the heart of Tuscany with an exceptional side-by-side tasting from four acclaimed estates- Il Marroneto, Biondi Santi, Giodo and Col d’Orcia, across two key vintages: 2010 and 2020. Tasting from the cooler northen slopes to the warmer south, You’ll uncover the subtle stylistic differences that make Brunello di Montalcino one of Italy’s most celebrated DOCGs. Highlights include Podere Giodo 2020 (95 Decanter points), Il Marroneto 2010 (95 points) and 2020 (96 points).

Henschke – Excellence in the Eden Valley

Discover the story behind one of Australia’s most celebrated family wineries, famous for its handcrafted, site-expressive wines from the Eden Valley, Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills. Six generations of winemaking tradition have shaped its reputation as a benchmark in Australian fine wine. In this rare masterclass sixth-generation winemaker Johann Henschke presents the family’s new releases alongside perfectly matured vintages from legendary old-vine sites. Highlights include The Wheelwright Shiraz 2021 (96 points) Mount Edelstone Shiraz 2021 (96 points) and the extraordinary Hill of Grace Shiraz 2021 (98 points).

Credit Colossal Productions

An all-new experience: The Editors’ Lunches

Debuting in 2025, the Editors’ Lunches offer guests intimate, wine-led dining experiences with Decanter’s Regional Editors and world-class winemakers. Set in the relaxed elegance of the Shangri-La, these lunches will pair exquisite dishes with outstanding wines, alongside stories and insights shared by some of the most respected names in the industry. Full line-up to be announced soon.

Essential information DFWE Singapore Date: Saturday 22 November 2025 from 11am to 5:30pm Location: 22 Orange Grove Road 258350 Singapore Price: Grand Tasting tickets SGD 165 pp | Masterclass tickets SGD 200 – SGD 450

