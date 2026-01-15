DWWA judge profile: Sietze Wijma

Sietze Wijma is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sietze Wijma is a wine educator based in the Netherlands. Through his company, The Art of Tasting, he delivers tasting courses built around a distinctive methodology in which wines are presented with added flavour compounds. This approach helps wine professionals develop confidence in identifying flavours and recognising faults.

The Art of Tasting flavour vials are used by wine educators around the world and have become a widely adopted tool in sensory education. Sietze holds an MSc in Sensory Science, the WSET Diploma, and is an Advanced Cicerone®.

In 2025, he presented a wine faults masterclass to judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards, which was very well received. He joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

