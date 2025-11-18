{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NzM2OTc1NzllYTJhYzFkNjI1NzhlNzlkMTk1YWM4OWJhMjMxY2EyZjlhNTgwY2ZlYjhmYjFkYzdlMjcwMmYwNw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Highlights from the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2025: A two-day celebration of fine wine

A collection of memories from the 28th edition of the DFWE London.
Annona Dodoo Annona Dodoo

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London returned on the 7 and 8 November for its first two-day edition since 2019, marking 28 years of bringing wine lovers and world-class producers together. Across both days, guests enjoyed a full and lively programme of masterclasses, walk-around tastings and special highlights including the brand new Winemakers’ Lunches. The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners were showcased in their very own dedicated room for the first time, while the Cellar Collection continued to be a firm favourite –   selling out once again and re-affirming its status as one of the most sought-after experiences of the event.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE London 2025.

Thanks to photographers Ellen Richardson Photography and Lensi Photography (Denise Maxwell).

Special thanks also to our event sponsor Riedel.

This is an image 1 of 25

The calm before the first pour – Riedel glasses perfectly polished and poised ready for a celebration of fine wine.

This is an image 2 of 25

On Friday, 56 award-winning wines were showcased in the DWWA Winners' Room.

This is an image 3 of 25

Anticipation builds for the exclusive, sold-out Cellar Collection on Saturday.

This is an image 4 of 25

The popular Marchesi Barolo stand draws attention in the VIP Cellar Collection room.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 5 of 25

Nothing says celebration like Moët & Chandon on ice.

This is an image 6 of 25

An attendee enjoys a pour from CVNE, one of Spain’s iconic wineries.

This is an image 7 of 25

Guests were treated to delicious Señorio Acorn Fed 100% Ibérico Ham from Brandisa.

This is an image 8 of 25

Charles Curtis MW and Decanter’s Natalie Earl explore a range of esteemed champagnes from the celebrated 2012 vintage.

This is an image 9 of 25

The impressive 10 bottle line-up of 2012 vintage champagne.

This is an image 10 of 25

Sharing the stories of Bodegas Muga.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 11 of 25

A stylish swirl – a guest taking a moment to swirl and appreciate a red wine, perfectly paired with a red bow tie and pocket square.

This is an image 12 of 25

Fabien Teitgen, Head Winemaker of Château Smith Haut Lafitte and Decanter's Georgie Hindle, treat guests to vertical tasting.

This is an image 13 of 25

A moment of focus – appreciating every note of the wine during one of the exceptional masterclasses.

This is an image 14 of 25

An irresistible cheese board – the perfect pairing for a glass in hand.

This is an image 15 of 25

Cesar from Decanter (right) raises a glass with the Wines of Istria team.

This is an image 16 of 25

Smiles all around – friends making memories at the event.

This is an image 17 of 25

Discovering how the glass shapes the wine with the Riedel Wine Glass Experience – Martin Turner UK Brand Ambassador.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 18 of 25

Another Cellar Collection favourite, Château Suduiraut.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 19 of 25

Guests enjoying fine wine and good company.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 20 of 25

Alessia Antinori and Renzo Cotarella CEO and Chief winemaker for Antinori, share a moment while guiding guests through four decades of Tenuta Guado Al Tasso.

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 21 of 25

Is it even a wine tasting if you're not swirling before sipping?

Image credit: Denise Maxwell Lensi Photography 2024
This is an image 22 of 25

Attendees capturing moments during the Antinori masterclass.

This is an image 23 of 25

A coordinated pair of attendees adding style to the occasion.

This is an image 24 of 25

The audience applauds another unforgettable masterclass.

This is an image 25 of 25

Cheers to an incredible two days. See you next year!

Latest Wine News