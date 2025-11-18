Highlights from the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2025: A two-day celebration of fine wine

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London returned on the 7 and 8 November for its first two-day edition since 2019, marking 28 years of bringing wine lovers and world-class producers together. Across both days, guests enjoyed a full and lively programme of masterclasses, walk-around tastings and special highlights including the brand new Winemakers’ Lunches. The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners were showcased in their very own dedicated room for the first time, while the Cellar Collection continued to be a firm favourite – selling out once again and re-affirming its status as one of the most sought-after experiences of the event.

