Highlights from the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2025: A two-day celebration of fine wine

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London returned on the 7 and 8 November for its first two-day edition since 2019, marking 28 years of bringing wine lovers and world-class producers together. Across both days, guests enjoyed a full and lively programme of masterclasses, walk-around tastings and special highlights including the brand new Winemakers’ Lunches. The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners were showcased in their very own dedicated room for the first time, while the Cellar Collection continued to be a firm favourite – selling out once again and re-affirming its status as one of the most sought-after experiences of the event.
Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE London 2025.
Thanks to photographers Ellen Richardson Photography and Lensi Photography (Denise Maxwell).
Special thanks also to our event sponsor Riedel.
The calm before the first pour – Riedel glasses perfectly polished and poised ready for a celebration of fine wine.
On Friday, 56 award-winning wines were showcased in the DWWA Winners' Room.
Anticipation builds for the exclusive, sold-out Cellar Collection on Saturday.
The popular Marchesi Barolo stand draws attention in the VIP Cellar Collection room.
Nothing says celebration like Moët & Chandon on ice.
An attendee enjoys a pour from CVNE, one of Spain’s iconic wineries.
Guests were treated to delicious Señorio Acorn Fed 100% Ibérico Ham from Brandisa.
Charles Curtis MW and Decanter’s Natalie Earl explore a range of esteemed champagnes from the celebrated 2012 vintage.
The impressive 10 bottle line-up of 2012 vintage champagne.
Sharing the stories of Bodegas Muga.
A stylish swirl – a guest taking a moment to swirl and appreciate a red wine, perfectly paired with a red bow tie and pocket square.
Fabien Teitgen, Head Winemaker of Château Smith Haut Lafitte and Decanter's Georgie Hindle, treat guests to vertical tasting.
A moment of focus – appreciating every note of the wine during one of the exceptional masterclasses.
An irresistible cheese board – the perfect pairing for a glass in hand.
Cesar from Decanter (right) raises a glass with the Wines of Istria team.
Smiles all around – friends making memories at the event.
Discovering how the glass shapes the wine with the Riedel Wine Glass Experience – Martin Turner UK Brand Ambassador.
Another Cellar Collection favourite, Château Suduiraut.
Guests enjoying fine wine and good company.
Alessia Antinori and Renzo Cotarella CEO and Chief winemaker for Antinori, share a moment while guiding guests through four decades of Tenuta Guado Al Tasso.
Is it even a wine tasting if you're not swirling before sipping?
Attendees capturing moments during the Antinori masterclass.
A coordinated pair of attendees adding style to the occasion.
The audience applauds another unforgettable masterclass.
Cheers to an incredible two days. See you next year!