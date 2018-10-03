Decanter’s content director shares his wish list for the upcoming Decanter Fine Wine Encounter

With less than four weeks to go until our flagship event, Decanter’s content director, John Stimpfig, shares his tasting wish list and top wines to look out for.

I am already eagerly looking ahead to next month’s massive Decanter Fine Wine Encounter weekend at the Landmark Hotel on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th November. I will be there for both days of serious tasting. Yet again, we’re wonderfully spoiled for choice but I have picked out a few must-taste producers and wines.

So what has caught my attention this year?

First up is the redoubtable CVNE. This year I will most certainly be stopping by to sample its benchmark Riojas and especially the Contino Reserva 2012 and the Contino Gran Reserva 2010, with the latter being poured from magnum.

Great champagne is always welcome and happily Taittinger are back with us once again. Do look out for the lovely Folie de la Marguetterie NV, whose grapes come from the Côte des Blancs around a historic property which the family own. And under no circumstances should anyone miss the delectably delicious Comtes de Champagnes 2006.

Recently, I was in Bordeaux and visited the exquisite boutique hotel at Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in Sauternes, which has just been opened by owner Silvio Denz. They are making truly top class wine these days, including an exceptional dry white blend of Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc. You can taste the 2015 vintage of this white as well as the lusciously sweet grand vin from 2005 and 2013. Also look out for Denz’s right bank estates, Château Faugères and Péby Faugères.

Northern Italy may seem like an unlikely place to produce truly world class Bordeaux blends, but San Leonardo have been making elegant Cabernet blends for decades. If you have never tried their wines, don’t miss out. I will certainly be re-acquainting myself with their exciting line up, which also includes their 2015 Riesling.

Chile remains one of the most exciting countries and Vina Ventisquero is one of the reasons why. Check out its Tara White Wine 1 and Tara Red Wine 2, both from the Atacama Desert.

Elin McCoy recently profiled the California winemaking legend David Ramey. He’s an absolute magician and this year he is bringing a sublime trio of cool, terroir-infused Chardonnays from the Russian River Valley and Carneros.

Happy hunting and see you in November!

Event Details:

Date and time: 3&4 November 2018, 11am – 5pm

Location: The Landmark Hotel, London, NW1