Photo highlights from Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Singapore 2025

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned to Singapore for its second year, welcoming wine lovers from far and wide. The stunning Shangri-La Singapore once again opened its doors, offering a luxurious setting for guests to explore and celebrate exceptional wines.

On Saturday 22 November almost 600 attendees flocked to the event, enjoying the elegant surroundings, from the grand ballroom to the beautifully curated masterclass room. Guests experienced wines from 52 world-class producers, including the delicate Koshu wines of Japan and the premium sake of Dassai. Masterclasses offered deep dives into iconic labels, from Henschke’s celebrated single-vineyard wines and Brunello di Montalcino, to the legendary Château Margaux.

A new highlight for this year was the Editors’ Lunch, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to connect with Decanter editors in an intimate setting – another memorable addition to a day celebrating the very best of fine wine.

Special thanks to all the producers and guests for another unforgettable day, and to our official DFWE sponsor Riedel.

Photo Credits: Colossal Productions