Photo highlights from Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Singapore 2025

Highlights from the second DFWE in Singapore: A total of 52 producers, three amazing masterclasses and a day celebrating exceptional wines.
The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned to Singapore for its second year, welcoming wine lovers from far and wide. The stunning Shangri-La Singapore once again opened its doors, offering a luxurious setting for guests to explore and celebrate exceptional wines.

On Saturday 22 November almost 600 attendees flocked to the event, enjoying the elegant surroundings, from the grand ballroom to the beautifully curated masterclass room. Guests experienced wines from 52 world-class producers, including the delicate Koshu wines of Japan and the premium sake of Dassai. Masterclasses offered deep dives into iconic labels, from Henschke’s celebrated single-vineyard wines and Brunello di Montalcino, to the legendary Château Margaux.

A new highlight for this year was the Editors’ Lunch, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to connect with Decanter editors in an intimate setting – another memorable addition to a day celebrating the very best of fine wine.

Special thanks to all the producers and guests for another unforgettable day, and to our official DFWE sponsor Riedel.

Photo Credits: Colossal Productions

The Tower Ballroom awaits as anticipation builds in the empty corridors.

Decanting in progress for the day's Grand Tasting.

Devon Lochhead of Boschendal and Bellingham smiles as he sets up for the tasting ahead.

Glasses being prepared for the first masterclass of the day, Brunello di Montalcino.

The Grand Tasting in full swing.

Pouring this year’s DWWA winners at the dedicated tasting table.

A look at some of the wines being showcased by the Bodegas Muga team.

Decanter's Italy Editor James Button (left) and Gerald Lu, President of the Sommelier Association of Singapore (right), explore the wines of Brunello di Montalcino.

A guest taking a moment to enjoy the aromas of one of the wines.

A beautifully set table for the Editors' Lunch, where guests enjoyed welcome drinks before a three-course menu with wines chosen by Decanter editors.

A warm moment as Regional Editor Julie Sheppard speaks with guests before the lunch.

Guests enjoying a lighthearted moment at the producer's stand.

Leading the sold-out Château Margaux masterclass: Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos and Decanter's Georgie Hindle.

Engaged and smiling – an attendee taking in the masterclass experience.

A cheerful attendee enjoying the event.

Fabio Solenthaler of Château d'Esclans presenting Rock Angel.

Federica Mascheroni Stianti brings a taste of Tuscany to Singapore with Castello di Volpaia’s Coltassala Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2017.

Curious moment of focus at the stand, with guests taking time to familiarise themselves with the wines on offer.

Johann Henschke takes guests through the family’s new-release 2021 Eden Valley single-vineyard wines.

Capturing the masterclass through a guest's lens.

Leaning in, a guest studies the wines side by side, tracing the subtle colour differences in the glass.

Koshu wines of Japan took centre stage, spanning three stands at the Grand Tasting.

Shared laugher captures the spirit of the event.

Meeting, greeting and sharing a passion for wine.

A moment of conversation and smiles after the Henschke masterclass.

Dassai makes its debut, offering premium sake, captivating attendees.

Family of Silver Oak: A snapshot with their special wine.

Keepsake – each Grand Tasting guest received a tasting glass to take home.

Glasses raised, spirits high – cheers to a memorable tasting.

