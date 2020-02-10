Post-Brexit boost predicted for southern hemisphere wines – report

Southern hemisphere wines are set to prosper in post-Brexit Britain with Chile, Australia and Argentina leading the way, according to a leading international trade survey into wine trends and forecasts across the globe.

Wine Trade Monitor, published by food, drink and lifestyle communications agency Sopexa, predicts that Brexit will primarily benefit wine-producing countries outside Europe with 53% of wine trade professionals surveyed forecasting growth for Chilean wines, 45% for Australian wines and 40% for Argentinian wines.

More than one in four UK respondents also expect Brexit to benefit local production. English sparkling wine looks set to be the big winner with 79% of people surveyed predicting ‘healthy growth’ for the category.

The report – which surveyed 984 wine trade professionals, 92% of them major decision makers – also predicts strong growth for Australian wine in mainland China.

Rob Bevis, senior business development director Greater China, of export and distribution company East Meets West Fine Wines commented: ‘I recall over 15 years ago hearing the Australians talking openly about their vision for 2020 and that it was to become one of the prominent wine exporters of the world.

‘In China, which lacks a strong retail infrastructure, consumers seek reassurance or recognition to guide their choice. Australia, which has some of the world’s largest wine companies, acutely focused on marketing, has prominent, recognisable wine brands that fulfil this role.’

The report also found that France, Italy and Spain remain the most ‘prominent’ wine-producing countries in terms of global listings, and that globally the most popular grape varieties are Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Merlot. Cabernet is predicted to perform particularly well outside Europe where it leads the way for expected growth, particularly in China.

Wine Trade Monitor 2019 was undertaken in partnership with Wine Paris, an industry event which takes place between 10-12 February. It surveys seven leading global markets: Belgium, mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Japan, the UK and the USA.