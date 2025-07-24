While wine has been made in Mexico since 1597, the 21st-century rise in homegrown labels cultivated in diverse terroir – from Baja California to Querétaro – has piqued Mexicans’ palates. Producers with the freedom to play around with varieties and styles have helped increase national consumption fivefold in the past 20 years, according to the Consejo Mexicano Vitivinícola (Mexican Viticultural Board). Today, four in every 10 bottles opened in Mexico are vino mexicano.

Chilangos (Mexico City’s residents) take eating and drinking seriously, and are equally enticed by suadero beef brisket tacos as by Michelin-recommended establishments following the guide’s 2024 launch. Boxed fruit juices or grape-flavour fizzy drinks usually accompany antojitos (street food snacks) such as tortas (pork, beef or chicken sandwiches) and tacos al pastor, but acclaimed wine lists drawing from world-class vintages and simultaneously spotlighting Mexican labels are found at both upscale and midscale restaurants in CDMX (as Mexico City is usually referred to).

While licorerías (off-licences) are the usual outposts for purchasing wine and spirits, the interest in wine has led to a flurry of dedicated wine stores (vinotecas) and bars opening. CDMX’s hippest neighbourhoods, Roma and Condesa, populated over the past three years by digital nomads happy to spend dollar salaries in Mexico, are where the wine scene is to be found. Low-intervention labels lead the charge, plus there’s buoyant interest in Mexican wines that are often better value than their neighbouring Californian counterparts. Throw into the mix the capital’s year-round temperate climate and it’s always a good time to crack open a bottle al fresco in CDMX – especially every 7 October when Mexican Wine Day is celebrated.

Mexico City wine shops: 10 of the best

Fernando Lorente opened a wine store in Roma Norte three years ago – after 22 years in the import business – with the aim of offering a public face to his hospitality clients. Second-generation José shares his father’s passion for wine, bringing small, terroir-driven, mostly Spanish (but dabbling in French and Portuguese) organic and biodynamic producers to Mexico City’s wine lovers. Stand-outs gems include Conca del Riu Anoia sparkling wine aged for more than 100 months on the lees. At his cool-looking venue – that cellars about 500 labels and doubles up as a bar – José is often found cracking open bottles to serve by the glass at the small counter, creating a jovial ambience also fuelled by delectable Spanish charcuterie.

Sinaloa 74, Roma Norte

Loro Loco

This newcomer to CDMX’s scene opened in January 2025 and comes with a solid spirits pedigree: co-founder Ali Kurshat Altinsoy used to be global brand director for the unconventional Danish Empirical Spirits distillery. Loro Loco (crazy parrot) is a Mexican-focused off-licence packed with gems such as agave spirits, labels from Baja California wineries, sotol (a distillate made from the desert spoon shrub) and vermouth. The sleek décor invites sophisticated drinkers looking to sample carefully crafted produce from food and drink artisans, such as Cinco Sentidos mezcaleros, and hang out in style.

65 Mérida, Roma Norte | @lorolocomx

A colourful storefront tucked inside Comedor de los Milagros, a buzzy Latin American food hall, Charco keeps its focus clear: only Latin American pours on offer. The venue is the brainchild of owner and vermouth producer Marcos Di Battista, who also co-runs Handshake Speakeasy, named world’s best bar by 50 Best in 2024. Charco not only stocks Charco’s own-name Blanc de Noir, made with Malbec cultivated in Hidalgo state, but also other small local producers such as the female-led Pouya winery based out of Guadalupe Valley, Baja California. Whether you perch yourself at the counter for a glass or buy a bottle to take away, be ready to drink Latin American.

Calle Medellín 22, Colonia Roma

Si Mon

With a focus on all-things Mexican – wine, tequila, mezcal and beer – and a cosy décor, Si Mon is both warm and welcoming. Friendly staff are happy to help with recommendations and open different by-the-glass options each day. With close to 200 labels – including an extensive natural wine section and a unicorn melipona (a stingless bee) sparkling wine, Si Mon showcases Mexico’s regional and stylistic diversity, from Valle de Guadalupe’s Sauvignon Blancs and Nebbiolos to buoyant Cabernets from Guanajuato. Find yourself a stool at the counter or window, or grab a table for a more private group gathering.

Zacatecas 126, Roma Norte | @vinos_simon

Plonk

One of Mexico City’s hippest wine bars, Plonk has picked up a slew of awards since opening in 2023. A female-led establishment, star sommelier Romina Argüelles is in charge of the wine selection while chef Flor Camorlinga oversees the menu. Camorlinga applies her Asian culinary techniques to Mexican ingredients to create small plates for sharing. Plonk attracts an international crowd after world wines made by small producers – think René Bouvier’s red Burgundy or skin contact Mtsvane Pheasant Tears from Kakheti (Georgia) – that flocks to the coveted counter seats. But there’s also great buzz at outside tables. Bottles are available either to drink in or take home.

Iztaccihuatl 52, Condesa | @plonk.mx

One of CDMX’s longest established drinks retailer, La Naval has been selling world wines to a thirsty public since 1932. With almost 600 reds and 200 whites in its portfolio, you can pick up both Old and New World gems from one of the eight locations around the capital city. La Naval also supports Mexican labels, with 175 in the portfolio that illuminates Baja California and also showcases varieties from other regions such as Syrah from Coahuila and red blends from the Encinillas Valley in the state of Chihuahua.

Insurgentes Sur 373, Hipódromo

Rimessa

This cosy yet well-stocked vinoteca in the Hipódromo neighbourhood, follows the natural wine trend and stocks labels from around the world. Pass through the royal blue and shocking pink façade and ask the knowledgeable staff to guide you through the vintages. They are especially happy to talk up Mexican natural wine movement’s leaders, such as Valle de Guadalupe’s Radicante, Viñas del Tigre and Vinos Pijoan. Look out for regular tastings featuring Mexican vínicolas as well as Old World producers. Plonk’s Romina Argüelles is a friend of the house and sometimes lends her expertise to host a tasting.

Amsterdam 26, Hipódromo | @rimessavinos

A stylish wine bar, Hugo holds strong hands in curvaceous design and natural hues, as well as Mexican and European low-intervention wines. Pull up a stool at the green bar and watch as flocks of the 140 labels, in particular skin contact wines, fly out to a die-hard natural wine-loving international clientele. As well as creating a decent by-the-glass and magnum selection, co-owners Isabel Castillo and Thierry Chouquet show equal love for the food menu. Order small plates for sharing: stand-out light bites are Cerignola olives or Sol Azul oysters, while tasty pork schnitzel and beef tongue make for heartier options.

Veracruz 38, Roma Norte

Named for the spice mix and corn, Norma Listman and Saqib Keval bridge their respective Mexican and Indian heritages to give cultural significance to their venue. Their cuisine sets the pace in terms of design and esthetics – backed by an electrifying soundtrack – at their trendy Centro restaurant. Their sustainable approach applies to a wine list dedicated to global low-intervention labels – tantalisingly categorised as Naughty Bubbles, or Weird, Tasty and Sexy, and spanning hip regions such as Sicily and Jura – paired with hip creations such as goldenberry ceviche and Kuku poussin. Order Radical, the house wine, a Grenache and Chenin Blanc blend made in collaboration with Guadalupe Valley winemaker Silvana Pijoan. Bottles to take out are sold at discounted prices.

Calle Artículo 123 #116 local 2, Colonia Centro

NIV

Since opening in 2023, NIV has caused rather a sensation for inspiring wine lovers to imbibe in an analogue-forward ambience. Vinyls set the musical pace while flickering candles wedged into wax-laden green bottles illuminate this Condesa wine bar; bronze ice buckets are another alluring part of the decor. The focus is on small European producers but also nods to Mexican labels. The low-intervention philosophy means you should expect plenty of skin contact wines to be enjoyed with steak frites and beef carpaccio. NIV often doubles up as a contemporary art gallery, hosting exhibitions supporting local artists.

Atlixco 132, Condesa | @nivbar.mx

Related articles