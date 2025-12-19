California winemakers share their top wine gifting picks

It’s gift-giving season and celebrations galore — our yearly reminder to open the ‘good bottles’ for the ‘big moments’, as if wine ever needed a special occasion to be enjoyed.

Still, there’s something about the holidays that makes even the most laissez-faire drinker suddenly earnest about choosing well. Maybe it’s the twinkle lights, maybe it’s our annual free pass to be overly cheery, whatever it is, this is the time of year when people start seeking intention, usually spending a little more, thinking a bit harder, and yes, wine gets swept into that too.

That said, instead of assembling another traditional gift guide – and there is certainly no shortage of good ones pointing you toward bottles and wine-adjacent things from every corner of the world – we turned to California and asked its winemakers what they actually buy and give within their own community.

What do they reach for when they’re not drinking their own wines, what will they pull from the cellar for a special dinner, or bring to the twentieth holiday party of the month? What do they open when a ‘quick drink’ snowballs into a crowd?

California wine feels especially energised right now – new projects, new voices, a lot of curiosity in the air – which makes it all the more interesting to see which bottles winemakers themselves gravitate towards. So consider this a list of their favourite things – a guide, but not just for gifting, and maybe a gentle push to spend a little more time with California wines this season and beyond.

Wine gifting picks from six winemakers

Derek Baljeu, winemaker at Knights Bridge in Knights Valley, Sonoma County

2022 Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

‘If your holiday budget stretches, Spottswoode Cabernet is the bottle you give when you want to make a statement – this is a “meet the parents” bottle. It’s family-owned, female-led, organically farmed, and a pioneer in regenerative agriculture. More importantly, the wine is grace and balance personified – powerful without weight, elegant without fragility. The estate Cabernet is stunning, but Lyndenhurst – at less than half the price – carries the same DNA and makes an incredible gift for anyone who loves Napa but wants freshness and restraint. These wines are holiday showstoppers, whether wrapped in ribbon or sitting next to a roast.’

2024 Gringet, Phelan Farm, San Luis Obispo Coast

‘Mikey (Giugni, winemaker at Scar of the Sea Wines) and I just drank this wine together on the porch while cleaning our chanterelle haul from our Mountain Meadow vineyard just a few weeks ago, after the early-season rains here on the SLO coast.

‘Everything about it is delightful – it’s farmed regeneratively and made naturally by Raj Parr, and is a great expression of the Savoie variety grown in the northernmost part of the SLO Coast AVA in Cambria. This is a wine I’ll be taking home for Christmas to blind my family on for our holiday gathering in Northern California, or I’ll be drinking again with friends around the New Year with Morro Bay oysters on the beach back home in Cayucos.’

2016 J Schram Blancs, Schramsberg, Napa Valley

‘I love Schramsberg, especially this time of year. I’m a big fan of the J. Schram Blancs (I recently had the 2016 and absolutely loved it).

‘To me, it’s some of the best sparkling wine you can find. It’s a great bottle if you’re looking to impress the in-laws or want something special for a holiday celebration. I grew up drinking Schramsberg over the holidays, and its cave tour was one of the first tasting experiences I went on in Napa – I had the best time.’

2021 Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

‘If you’re reaching for a California Cabernet with a real sense of place – and price isn’t a constraint – Mayacamas is hard to beat. For me, mountain vineyards always win over the valley floor, and I’m drawn to producers who farm thoughtfully; Mayacamas’ organic approach shows in the wine’s balance and clarity. The 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is lovely!’

Meghan Zobeck, winemaker and owner of M Zobeck wines, California

2019 Blanc de Blancs, Caraccioli Cellars, Santa Lucia Highlands

‘Sparkling wine is fun to open and pairs well with all of the salty, rich foods that are abundant this time of year. When in doubt about what wine to bring or gift, I choose bubbles – or for your nerdy wine friend who thinks they only like bubbles produced in Champagne.

‘I like to surprise people with Caraccioli Cellars, based in the Santa Lucia Highlands, to expand their idea of what we are capable of making in the Golden State. Scott Caraccioli and his team are putting out some of the best sparkling wines in the country from their Escolle Vineyard, in addition to some killer Syrah and Gamay. I do believe that when the people behind the wines are awesome, the wine tastes even better.’

Morgan Twain-Peterson MW, owner and winemaker at Bedrock Wine Co, Sonoma County

2022 Evangelho Vineyard Carignan, Birdhorse Wines, Contra Costa County

‘Birdhorse is the project of wife-and-wife team Katie Rouse and Corinne Rich, who, in their day jobs, are the associate winemakers at Bedrock Wine Co. and Scribe, respectively. I love their wines because they are always delicious and forthright – they are not trying to be “grand” wines but rather ones that you can have a friendly conversation with.

‘Though they embrace a bit of the “natural wine” aesthetic in terms of cluster use, no oak, and minimal sulphur, both Katie and Corinne have an MS in Fermentation Science from Davis, so they are excellent winemakers. Be it the Carignan from the 1890s-planted vines at Evangelho I recommend here or their Valdiguié, the wines are satisfying, toothsome, and snappy, with good California fruit but balanced by good tension and lovely aromatics. I also just find that they work well almost anywhere. This is perfect for the friend who is super into lighter and juicier reds like Beaujolais, Frappato, or Freisa but could use a little more California wine in their life.’

