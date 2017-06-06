DWWA judge profile: Melanie Brown

Melanie Brown is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Melanie Brown

Driven by the desire to highlight New Zealand’s most unique producers, Melanie Brown has been in the UK for more than 10 years. She joined the team at The Providores and Tapa Room in London in 2006, where she played a fundamental role in transforming the wine list to the largest offering of premium New Zealand wine in the UK.

Her passion has led her to establish her very own specialist New Zealand wine retailer, The New Zealand Cellar, which opened in summer 2014, followed shortly after with a wine bar and shop in Brixton. Her aspirations are to create a unique wine buying experience showcasing the diverse and ever-evolving selection of New Zealand wine to UK consumers. The New Zealand Cellar was awarded 2016 Runner-Up Specialist New World Retailer by Decanter.

Melanie Brown first judged at DWWA in 2013.

Tasting notes by Melanie Brown: