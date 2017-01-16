DWWA judge profile: Peter Richards MW

Peter Richards MW is Regional Chair for Chile and Brazil at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Peter Richards MW

A TV presenter with over a decade on flagship BBC1 show Saturday Kitchen, Peter Richards MW has won many awards for his work, and his credits include Sky One, FT, ESPN, The Guardian, ITV1, Radio 4, Times Online and BBC2.

Richards is a regular Decanter contributor as well as chairman of the Retailer Awards and, after publishing his book Wines of Chile, and Chile Wine Brief, he was recently described as “the world’s leading commentator on Chilean wine”.

Together with his wife and fellow MW Susie Barrie, Richards co-directs Wine Festival Winchester and runs half marathons, usually in fancy dress and frequently with a wine glass in hand. Richards was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Peter publishes a website with his MW wife Susie. Follow Peter on Twitter at @wineschools