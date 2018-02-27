FAQs – DAWA

Where can I buy Decanter magazines?

You can buy and subscribe to Decanter magazine online at www.decanter.com/subscribe

I have forgotten the password for my online account. How can I reset it?

If you can’t remember your password, please visit https://entry.decanterawards.com/en/User/ForgottenPassword. Write your email inside the text box and click ‘’Retrieve Password’’.

How do I download my certificates?

Entrants can check their results on their personal page on Decanter.com as well as download their certificates from their online account. To download your certificates, just click on the ‘arrow’ in grey next to your results within each wine page or click on ‘Download All Certificates’ in your ‘My Wines’ page in your account.

How do I download certificates from previous years?

If you entered into the DAWA 2017 you can download your certificates by logging into your online account at https://entry.decanterawards.com/ and go to the 2017 competition section.

For previous years, please contact awards@decanter.com

How can I purchase bottle stickers?

You can purchase bottle stickers online at http://shop.decanterawards.com/.

How do I take part in your promotions / what opportunities are there to promote my winning wines?

Decanter proudly promotes your award-winning wine through its global digital networks, bespoke consumer tastings, presence at major wine trade shows and promotions with leading retailers around the world.

See how the DAWA 2017 winners are being promoted

How do I send my wines for the competition?

There are three options:

By using our consolidate shipping service; Handing them in directly to our stand at selected fairs; Shipping directly to our warehouse in Kent

For more information about shipping your wine samples, please click here.

How do I update my stockist details and upload bottle shots for my wines in my account?

You can update your stockist wine information at any time by login into your Decanter account, by going to your ‘my wines’ page, select the wine you want to add the stockist information to on the ‘stockist and retail price’ section.

Where can I find/download the DAWA logos in hi-res?

You can get all the logos and medal artwork in high resolution directly in our Media centre: http://www.decanter.com/awards-home/media-centre-dwwa-277942/

How can I get an invoice for a payment I have made?

You can access your invoice directly from your account at any time by just going into the ‘payment history’ tab of your personal online account.

How do I know if I won in DAWA?

If you entered the DAWA 2018, you can check your results by logging into your online account at www.decanter.com/enter

I entered DWWA, why should I enter DAWA?

Our judges are all leaders in the Asia market and our promotions for DAWA winners are targeted and focused in Asia for you to reach out to wine lovers and trade professionals in the region.

If you have any further queries, please contact one of our departments here below:

Tel: +44 (0) 203 148 5000

Editorial: editor@decanter.com

Advertising: advertising@decanter.com

Awards (both World Wine Awards & Asia Wine Awards): awards@decanter.com

Awards Finance: payments@decanter.com

Events: events@decanter.com

Panel tastings: Decanter_tasting@decanter.com

Subscription enquiries: magazinesdirect@quadrantsubs.co.uk