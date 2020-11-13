DWWA 2020: Top Chinese wines showcased at ProWine China

Despite the global pandemic, ProWine China 2020 successfully took place from 10-12 November as the first international wines and spirits trade fair since the outbreak of COVID-19.

A total of 400 wine producers and distributors from 17 countries and more than 22,500 visitors contributed to this year’s event, which included a diverse program of wine education masterclasses including one led by DAWA Vice-Chair, Professor Li Demei, on Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 award-winning Chinese wines.

The fully booked masterclass was attended by 60 members of the trade and included an impressive 12 90+ point Chinese wines from seven wine regions including Beijing, Ningxia, Shandong, Xinjiang, Hebei, Jilin and Liaoning.

The line-up of Platinum, Gold and Silver medal winners included a full range of wine styles with sparkling, white, red and sweet wines represented. Scroll down to see the award-winning wines tasted…

Search all DWWA 2020 results from China

ProWine China 2020: DWWA 2020 masterclass with Li Demei

Chandon, Brut, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China NV

Silver, 90 points

(12.5%), 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir

A classic traditional method style showing a good balance of nutty, toasty notes alongside ripe stone and red fruits. Rich and complex.



Chateau Nine Peaks, Reserve Chardonnay, Qingdao, Shandong, China 2018

Silver, 90 points

(12.5%), 100% Chardonnay

Green apple, toast, lemon and flinty scents. The palate is perky and concentrated with graceful length. Overall quite appealing.



Chateau Changyu AFIP Global, Chardonnay, Miyun, Beijing, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

(12.5%), 100% Chardonnay

Restrained apple, acacia, vanilla and lemon zest aromatics. Subtle and creamy palate, with ripe stone fruit and smoky characters, plus a rich, buttery texture. Pretty good overall.



Puchang Vineyard, Saperavi, Turpan, Xinjiang, China 2016

Silver, 90 points

(14%), 100% Saperavi

Lots of classic varietal character here with notes of plum, dried herbs, hawthorn and plums. The palate is softly textured with restrained tannins. Nicely done.



Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Shiraz-Marselan, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2016

Silver, 90 points

(14.8%), 50% Shiraz, 50% Marselan

Rich ripe black cherry, raspberry and cassis fruit nose with floral hints. Minty and peppery in the mouth with fine tannins and persistent length.



Amethyst Manor, Amethyard Classic Marselan, Huailai, Hebei, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

(13.9%), 100% Marselan

A restrained blueberry, vanilla and blackcurrant nose introduces a layered, robust palate with grainy tannins bolstering stony savoury mineral character. Not without some elegance.



LongTing Vineyard, Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

(15%), 95% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc

Floral and fruity; a pleasant combination of violet, blackcurrant, and raspberry. Still very much in its youth, with good concentration of flavour, and excellent finish.



Xige Estate, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

(14.5%), 95% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Gernischt

Cassis and cherry scents with hints of tar, tobacco and cedar. The palate displays a similar quality, with a generosity of fruit that carries the finish well.



Grace Vineyard, Deep Blue, Shanxi & Ningxia, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

(15.5%), 60% Merlot, 35% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc

A flashy and ambitious wine with pronounced cedar, vanilla, cherry and liquorice scents, abundant fine-grained tannins and a toasty finish. Fine job!



Domaine Franco Chinois, Petit Manseng, Huailai, Hebei, China 2015

Gold, 96 points

(12%), 100% Petit Manseng

Vibrant, playful and exciting, this is a superb wine with an apricot, pear and peach skin nose, beautiful melon and tangerine flavours and a long finish. Bravo!

Liaoning Sanhe, Cailonglin Vidal Icewine, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2013

Gold, 95 points

(12%), 100% Vidal

A cascade of ripe, scented, marmalade, honey, butterscotch and candied citrus characters pile out of the glass in friendly combat with toast, tea leaf and perky acidity. Bravo.



Ji’an Baite, Manor Icewine, Tonghua, Jilin, China 2016

Platinum, 97 points

(11%), 100% Vidal

Resplendent tangerine and dried apricot scents lead onto an intense palate of ripe oranges, figs and dates. Elegant, long, concentrated and beautiful, this will will handsomely repay cellaring.

Decanter World Wine Awards home