DAWA vice-chair: Li Demei

Li Demei is a vice-chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2018.

Li Demei

DecanterChina.com columnist Li Demei is an associate professor of wine tasting and oenology at Beijing Agriculture College, invited teacher at ESA Angers in France and consults for several vineyards in China.

Training at Chateau Palmer, he holds a masters diploma for Fruit Tree Science, and was an engineer for Viti-Oeno-Economie from ENITA in Bordeaux. He was the first chef winemaker and technical director for the Chinese-French project Sino-French Demonstration Vineyards and is a member of the Chinese Wine Technique Committee, and National Wine Judge Board.

Previously named RVF’s Man of the Year in the Chinese wine industry, in 2012 Demei received the Wine Intelligence 10 for 10 Business Award. He started writing for the Wine Review of Singapore 10 years ago and today writes for several publications, as well as authoring Wine-Communication from a Chinese Winemaker and Wine Grapes Varieties.