ASC Fine Wines promotes Decanter World Wine Awards this December

Now until 31 December 2020, ASC Fine Wines is offering special discounted packages on a selection of 90+ point wines.

From 95 point Australian Viognier by Yalumba to award-winning Burgundy from Louis Jadot, Taylor’s LBV Port and ‘a bright, fresh splash of fruit’ with Robert Mondavi’s California Zinfandel, ASC Fine Wines has put together a selection of DWWA 2020 award-winning wines worth discovering this December.

Described as ‘China’s greatest fine wine importer’ by legendary wine critic and Decanter Hall of Fame 2020 winner Robert M. Parker, Jr., ASC has a sales network covering Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. With a constant focus on quality, ASC partners with the best possible wine brands to create an exceptional portfolio which now includes over 1,200 premium labels from more than 100 renowned wineries around the world.

Associate Public Relations Director Matthew Gong comments, ‘We are thrilled that many of the wines that we distribute in China have won prestigious honours in Decanter World Wine Awards and Decanter Asia Wine Awards year after year. DWWA and DAWA are the signs of quality wines. We are proud that we bring them to China to enrich the life of Chinese wine lovers.

‘This month we have carefully selected from DWWA 2020 some of the most representative award-winning wines of their category, region and style to make packages for the China market. Undoubtedly, they will bring extra joy to the festive season.’

ASC Fine Wines x DWWA 2020

Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2017 Silver, 92 points

Very stylish, attractive plum notes with some spices. Full-bodied and harmonious, it has depth and layers of complexity.

Bründlmayer, Rosé Brut, Niederösterreich, Austria NV

Silver, 91 points

Wonderful character, showing aromas of peach ice tea, wild strawberry and fresh red currants, with a creamy texture run through with crisp acidity.

Emilio Lustau, Emperatriz Eugenia, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV

Silver, 93 points

Beautiful, honeyed nose of molasses, then to a rich, textured palate of blanched almond, woodsmoke and plush bitter chocolate.

Louis Jadot, Pouilly-Fuissé, Burgundy, France 2018

Silver, 90 points

Rich vanilla, smoke and spicy oak aromatics with a luscious creamy, toasty palate and a long, velvety finish.

Louis Jadot, Les Petits Pierres, Mâcon, Burgundy, France 2018

Silver, 93 points

Energetic with lots of yellow apple and citrus zip, a vibrant floral freshness and a warming, spicy finish.

Robert Mondavi, Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, California, USA 2018

Silver, 92 points

Deep, poised, curranty red fruits, blackberries and subtle herbal notes. A ripe and generous palate with sweet spice on the finish.

Robert Mondavi, Private Selection Zinfandel, California, USA 2018

Silver, 90 points

A bright, fresh splash of fruit, with earthy berry and red flower aromas, and a little savoury warmth.

Taylor’s, Late Bottled Vintage, Port, Portugal 2015 Silver, 93 points

Elderberry, cherry and blackberry with finely-grained tannins and balanced sweetness. Ripe, brooding dark chocolate and mint aromas. Very appealing.